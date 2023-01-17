CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » BUZZ » ‘Kudos’: Indian Army Airlifts Pregnant Lady in Srinagar After Snow Shuts Roads in City
2-MIN READ

‘Kudos’: Indian Army Airlifts Pregnant Lady in Srinagar After Snow Shuts Roads in City

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 11:45 IST

Srinagar, India

The Indian Army evacuated a pregnant woman in Tangdhar district of Jammu and Kashmir after her critical condition required her to shift to mainland Kupwara (Photo Credits: Twitter/ANI)

The Indian Army evacuated a pregnant woman in Tangdhar district of Jammu and Kashmir after her critical condition required her to shift to mainland Kupwara (Photo Credits: Twitter/ANI)

The Indian Army stepped up to assist the civil administration to airlift a pregnant woman in critical condition last week. The lady was evacuated from snow-covered Tangdhar in the Kupwara district of J&K.

Hats off to the Indian Army for being at hand with any and every problem that comes in the way of citizens! It’s their determination and solicitude toward an individual that keeps all the troubles at bay. This time also the army personnel stepped up to assist the civil administration to airlift a pregnant woman in critical condition last week. The lady was evacuated from snow-covered Tangdhar in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nusrat Begum, a resident of Chitrakoot was admitted at SDH Karnah after she developed labour pain with placenta previa. However, due to severe complications, she had to be shifted to mainland Kupwara but the only access to the hospital, National Highway 701, was cut off due to incessant snowfall in the region.

“Despite the efforts of specialists at SDH, Karnah, the threat to the life of the mother and unborn child could not be mitigated due to limited medical facilities available. As soon as the civil administration requested assistance, the Indian Army promptly responded to the call and a number of jawans willingly came forward to donate blood to save the patient’s life," the PRO Defence, Srinagar, said in a statement. Thus, the Indian Army came to her rescue and donated blood to save the patient’s life.

RELATED STORIES

After two units of blood were donated to the ailing lady, an immediate requisition for evacuation by helicopter was raised to the higher authorities. Even Army doctors were mobilised to assist the medical specialists at Karnah. The snowy helipad was cleared using JCB to support quick air rescue. However, severe weather conditions grappled the Indian Army till Sunday morning. But it was the combined effort of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, Mrs. Begum, along with an infant, was successfully airlifted around 10 o’clock on January 15th.

After ANI shared the incident by putting out a video on Twitter, netizens couldn’t stop praising the armed forces as one of them wrote, “Only Indian Army can do this!!! Kudos." “Hats off to our Indian army," replied another.

Truly, it’s the unstinted support and swift action of the army that saved the life of the to-be mother and her unborn child.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Indian Army
  2. viral
  3. viral video
first published:January 17, 2023, 11:45 IST
last updated:January 17, 2023, 11:45 IST
Read More