‘Kudos’: Indian Army Airlifts Pregnant Lady in Srinagar After Snow Shuts Roads in City

Hats off to the Indian Army for being at hand with any and every problem that comes in the way of citizens! It’s their determination and solicitude toward an individual that keeps all the troubles at bay. This time also the army personnel stepped up to assist the civil administration to airlift a pregnant woman in critical condition last week. The lady was evacuated from snow-covered Tangdhar in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nusrat Begum, a resident of Chitrakoot was admitted at SDH Karnah after she developed labour pain with placenta previa. However, due to severe complications, she had to be shifted to mainland Kupwara but the only access to the hospital, National Highway 701, was cut off due to incessant snowfall in the region.

“Despite the efforts of specialists at SDH, Karnah, the threat to the life of the mother and unborn child could not be mitigated due to limited medical facilities available. As soon as the civil administration requested assistance, the Indian Army promptly responded to the call and a number of jawans willingly came forward to donate blood to save the patient’s life," the PRO Defence, Srinagar, said in a statement. Thus, the Indian Army came to her rescue and donated blood to save the patient’s life.

#WATCH | J&K: Indian Army assists in air evacuation of a pregnant woman in critical condition in Srinagar. This was done as the only axis leading to better medical facilities at Srinagar via NH 701 was cut off due to incessant snowfall since the last 7 days: PRO Defence, Srinagar pic.twitter.com/nwuhIcKjzv— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

After two units of blood were donated to the ailing lady, an immediate requisition for evacuation by helicopter was raised to the higher authorities. Even Army doctors were mobilised to assist the medical specialists at Karnah. The snowy helipad was cleared using JCB to support quick air rescue. However, severe weather conditions grappled the Indian Army till Sunday morning. But it was the combined effort of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, Mrs. Begum, along with an infant, was successfully airlifted around 10 o’clock on January 15th.

After ANI shared the incident by putting out a video on Twitter, netizens couldn’t stop praising the armed forces as one of them wrote, “Only Indian Army can do this!!! Kudos." “Hats off to our Indian army," replied another.

Only Indian Army can do this!!! Kudos.— Ron (@hawk24in) January 15, 2023

Hats off to our Indian army 🙏👍🇮🇳❤️jai hind 🇮🇳— Nilesh Makwana (@NileshIshwarMa2) January 15, 2023

Truly, it’s the unstinted support and swift action of the army that saved the life of the to-be mother and her unborn child.

