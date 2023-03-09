CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hustle CultureJaved AkhtarWorm MoonCanada Desert SnowfallAI Atomic Bomb
Home » Buzz » Kumki Elephant, Part Of 99 Rescue Operations, Gets Guard Of Honour On Last Day At Work
2-MIN READ

Kumki Elephant, Part Of 99 Rescue Operations, Gets Guard Of Honour On Last Day At Work

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 14:19 IST

Delhi, India

Kaleem will be succeeded by a young elephant named Chinnathambi. (Credits: Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

Kaleem will be succeeded by a young elephant named Chinnathambi. (Credits: Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

Kaleem, the elephant, is seen standing with a handler as forest officers give him the guard of honour in the clip.

A kumki elephant received the guard of honour from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department after retiring at the age of 60 on Tuesday. A video from the ceremony has been shared on the Internet and it shows officials saluting the tusker. Kumki elephants are trained and used in operations to control or capture herds of wild elephants. In the clip, uploaded by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, the elephant named Kaleem is seen standing with a handler. A group of forest officers and some officials are spotted arranged in rows and giving the guard of honour to the elephant for his immense contribution.

Calling him a “legend”, the IAS officer shared that Kaleem contributed to more than 99 rescue operations. “Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations he is a legend. He received a guard of honour from Tamil Nadu Forest Department,” the tweet read.

The video has till now collected more than 5 lakh views on Twitter and it continues to win the hearts of users.

RELATED NEWS

Many lauded the forest department’s gesture to honour the elephant. “What a great gesture by the guards. This video symbolises all that our Indian culture stands for,” a user wrote.

“Still a handsome boy. Love, respect and admiration for both Kaleem and his caregiver. God bless both,” read a comment.

“Kaleem the most respected Kumki will be missed, he will be replaced by our own Chinna Thambi,” a comment read.

“Have read so much about him. Hope he spends his retirement as happily as possible,” a person wrote.

A curious user asked, “Can you please help us understand as to what is retirement in this case…? Is Kaleem going to be let loose in the forest or will be held captive and taken care…? More curious to understand Kaleem’s retirement plans.”

“What a great gesture by the guards. This video symbolises all that our Indian culture stands for,” another user chimed in.

According to The Hindu, Kaleem will be succeeded by another 29-year-old kumki named Chinnathambi. He has been a part of two successful operations and has also worked with Kaleem.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. Buzz
  2. elephant
  3. Tamil Nadu
first published:March 09, 2023, 14:09 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 14:19 IST
Read More