A kumki elephant received the guard of honour from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department after retiring at the age of 60 on Tuesday. A video from the ceremony has been shared on the Internet and it shows officials saluting the tusker. Kumki elephants are trained and used in operations to control or capture herds of wild elephants. In the clip, uploaded by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, the elephant named Kaleem is seen standing with a handler. A group of forest officers and some officials are spotted arranged in rows and giving the guard of honour to the elephant for his immense contribution.

Calling him a “legend”, the IAS officer shared that Kaleem contributed to more than 99 rescue operations. “Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations he is a legend. He received a guard of honour from Tamil Nadu Forest Department,” the tweet read.

The video has till now collected more than 5 lakh views on Twitter and it continues to win the hearts of users.

Many lauded the forest department’s gesture to honour the elephant. “What a great gesture by the guards. This video symbolises all that our Indian culture stands for,” a user wrote.

“Still a handsome boy. Love, respect and admiration for both Kaleem and his caregiver. God bless both,” read a comment.

“Kaleem the most respected Kumki will be missed, he will be replaced by our own Chinna Thambi,” a comment read.

“Have read so much about him. Hope he spends his retirement as happily as possible,” a person wrote.

A curious user asked, “Can you please help us understand as to what is retirement in this case…? Is Kaleem going to be let loose in the forest or will be held captive and taken care…? More curious to understand Kaleem’s retirement plans.”

According to The Hindu, Kaleem will be succeeded by another 29-year-old kumki named Chinnathambi. He has been a part of two successful operations and has also worked with Kaleem.

