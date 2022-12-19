Kylian Mbappe’s Equaliser For France Broke World Cup Twitter Record With Over 24K Tweets Per Second

Kylian Mbappe displayed his talent on the biggest stage to help France come equal to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. He pulled France back in the game with two quick goals in the 80th and the 81st minutes. His hat-trick helped France fight back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 behind as the final finished level at 3-3 after extra-time before Argentina prevailed in a penalty shoot-out. His goals also created an insane social media frenzy. Amid all the World Cup fever, Elon Musk has revealed that there were over 24K tweets per second for his equaliser, setting the highest ever for a World Cup.

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Mbappe also beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance. Football fans all over the world were in awe of the Messi vs Mbappe show.

The player was completely distraught after France lost the World Cup final on penalties. He was then approached by Macron, who offered words of consolation. Not just this but he was also approached by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the penalty shoot-out.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory yesterday at the FIFA World Cup. The match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. Images of French President Emmanuel Macron consoling the player also went viral on the internet.

The FIFA World Cup finale was a blast! With both Argentina and France storming towards the goalpost one after the other, the match was a complete thriller. Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria took Argentina to a dominating stance in the first half. In the end, the Argentines came all victorious in the penalty shootout 4-2 by defeating France. Fans began celebrations as Messi lifted his first-ever (and last) World Cup trophy in the 2022 football extravaganza held in Qatar.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here