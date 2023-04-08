Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Might Be Dating But Fans Are 'Not Happy'

It might take a minute to gulp this dollop of rumour but here it is- the newest couple on the block are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet. To be fair, Hollywood fans have seen ample weird couple gossip but this one has surpassed the expectations of many. The unconfirmed news of Kylie and Timothee has spread like a wildfire on social media as fans are not quite happy with this pairing. The source of this hearsay is a popular anonymous gossip page named DeuxMoi. The page is known for spilling secrets and juicy gossip doing the rounds on the internet in the form of blind items.

DeuxMoi shared a screenshot on its Instagram story on the anonymous tip about the budding relationship. It read, “Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” Another social media user also replied to this saying that they were expected to be at Coachella. It doesn’t end here. The page went on to share another screenshot with the message: “I can 100% confirm that.”

Twitter was abuzz with hilarious takes on this Kylie-Timothee’s love story. A comment read, “Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation.” Someone compared this with another Jenner family member saying, “Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?” A fan in denial posted on the micro-blogging site, “Yall expect me to believe Deuxmoi knows Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are dating when they post literally anything even if its fake? Comical.” Another heartbroken Twitter user unabashedly posted, “Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner? my heart is shattered into a million pieces I don’t want anyone taking to me.”

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation— jodie (@jodieegrace) April 6, 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?😭— 🏝️☀️🌊❤️ (@badbunnytrellas) April 6, 2023

Yall expect me to believe Deuxmoi knows Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are dating when they post literally anything even if its fake? Comical.— Mwaka 💖 (@lukaslutbbat) April 8, 2023

timothée chalamet and kylie jenner? my heart is shattered into a million pieces i don’t want anyone taking to me.— angel (@angelis2real) April 8, 2023

kylie jenner and timothee chalamet… simply cannot wrap my head around this terrifying information pic.twitter.com/Fb9nLWIOwY— christine (@feeleychristine) April 6, 2023

The news comes right when fans are still wrapping their heads around the dating rumours of singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik. For the unversed, Kylie, model and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, was earlier in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. They share two children namely, Stormi Webster and Aire Webster.

What are your thoughts on this unique pair of makeup mogul and fan-favourite actor?

