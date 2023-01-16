‘Kyu Inkaar Hai’: Male Reply Version of Qala’s ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ is All You Need To Hear Today

Some songs go beyond the ears and touch the hearts with their melody, compelling us to listen to them on a loop as we can’t get over them anytime soon. And a song from Netflix’s ‘Qala’ that has been unanimously praised by the listeners is ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’. The track has made it to everyone’s playlist after the audience found it absolutely appealing not just in the movie but also on social media. Now, an Instagrammer has gone viral for his ‘Male Reply Version’ of the song featuring Tripti Dimri on-screen.

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, an artist identified as Pujit Pandya has dropped the male version of ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’ which is no less than a wonderful delight to all music lovers. The musician made an ultimate tweak to the track by calling it a ‘reply’ version from a male lover’s point of view. He uploaded the IG reel featuring himself singing his self-written lyrics which has grabbed the attention of internet users. In the now-viral video, Pujit could be heard singing, “Koi jake use yeh batlaye…Sajanwa ka mann yeh bohut bekarar hai…Jaane sajni ko ji kyun inkaar hai? (Someone go and tell her that the male lover’s heart is tempting for her, wondering why his lady love saying no)”

The reworked lyrics came in response to the original song that went like, “Koi kaise unhe yeh samjhaaye…sajaniya ke mann me abhi inkaar hai…jaane balma ghode pe kyun sawaar hai" The clip has gone viral since being shared on social media. It has amassed over ten million views and more than a million likes as netizens loved Pujit’s delightful creation.

“Public demand - full version,” wrote a user as most of them demanded a full version of the beautiful modification. “Brother, full song plz…! Male version..?” commented another while the third user requested, “Please… Compose full now!!” Didn’t you hear it yet?

