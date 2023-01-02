Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' on Veena is a Classic Desi Rendition You Don't Want to Miss

Social media platforms are home to mixed genres of music that create their own niche and also find their way up the ladder of recognition. While most of this music may just be a mashup of hugely popular or underrated songs, some creative and talented minds come up with unusual twists on songs that most of us would have never imagined. A video that has slowly gained traction on the internet shows a woman playing a delightful rendition of Lady Gaga’s hit song Bloody Mary on the veena with a classical spin.

The video was shared on Instagram by a veena artist named Kushala who recreated a part of the song. At the beginning of the video, we can hear Kushala say, “What if this song was played on the veena?” The video continues with her playing a stunning cover of Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary, which is sure to make you smile.

The caption of the post read, “WEDNESDAY” which was the name of the series that the song was from. She also tagged Lady Gaga, streaming platform Netflix and Jenna Ortega who played the role of Wednesday Addams in the series.

The video, which was shared three days ago, has garnered over 1 lakh likes, more than 5.6 lakh views and several comments from users acknowledging her talent and praising her creativity.

One user commented, “Creative and melodious.”

Another user said, “This tune is sounds like desi bloody mary.”

A user also pointed out, “The last part sounded like it can be blended in with unholy.”

“Wow !! It’s magical. It’s really hard to convert English song but you did it,” another user commented

Another cover song performed on the veena by Kushala earlier last year captured many hearts and amassed over 14 million views on Instagram. Can you guess which song this was? The song was Ali Sethi’s Coke Studio Original Pasoori, and that rendition quickly became a social media sensation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here