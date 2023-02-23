You have seen it rain cats and dogs but have you ever seen it rain fish? Well, unlike the former which is a figure of speech, the latter is literal. And we are not kidding when we say that there is a place where fish fall from the sky. If you want to witness it, you will have to grab your backpack and travel to a remote community in the Australian outback named Lajamanu, where it rains fish. The place recently experienced its fourth rain of fish in the last 50 years. The scaly occurrence, according to the New York Post, took place in the town of Lajamanu, about 560 miles south of Darwin, during a period of intense rain. Locals claimed they were in awe when they saw the “fish drop" during a downpour.

According to local Lajamanu resident and Central Desert councillor Andrew Johnson Japanangka who spoke to ABCNews, the fish that fell from the sky were not dead but alive. He claimed that children in the small town ran to collect the fish in jars.

He added that despite having previously witnessed fish avalanches, the phenomenon never ceases to astonish him. “I believe it to be a blessing from the Lord," he continued. According to reports, the same phenomenon that had been seen at Lajamanu in 2004 and 1974 and was last witnessed in 2010

Penny McDonald, a neighbourhood resident, remembers an identical occurrence that happened 40 years ago. “When I woke up in the morning, the dirt streets outside my home were covered in fish. At the time, I worked in the school. There were numerous tiny fish in the area," ABC News cited Penny McDonald as saying,

According to weather experts, violent updrafts like tornadoes, which suck water and fish from rivers, are to be blamed for instances like this. They are carried by the wind for many miles during a storm before falling as rain. The same thing happened in Yowah, Queensland, in 2020. The first fish that fell over the weekend was a species of spangled perch, sometimes known as a spangled grunter, which is a common freshwater fish in Australia, according to ichthyologist Jeff Johnson of the Queensland Museum.

