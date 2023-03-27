According to the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, paying a dowry is illegal in India. As per the Indian Penal Code, if anyone is caught asking for a dowry, they will be put behind bars for at least 7 years. Despite such stringent laws against this malpractice, the dowry custom still prevails in some rural parts of India. In another such case of dowry, four brothers from Rajasthan’s Dhingsara village located in the Nagaur district have hit the headlines for paying a hefty amount of Rs 8 crore and 31 lakh as dowry for their sister’s wedding.

This Nagaur district is not new to the tradition of Mayra, a form of dowry. But, these four brothers have created history in the village by giving them a hefty dowry which no one has ever given before. The four brothers — Arjun Ram Meharia, Bhagirath Meharia, Umaid ji Meharia, and Prahlad Meharia — paid a huge sum for their sister Bhanwari Devi’s wedding on March 26.

According to a report by ETV Bharat, the dowry included Rs 2.21 crore cash, accompanied by 100 bighas of land, costing Rs 4 crore, 1 bigha land at Gudha Bhagwandas village at Rs 50 lakh, more than 1 kg of gold priced at 71 lakh, and 14 kg of silver worth Rs 9.8 lakh. The remaining 800 coins were distributed among the villagers. A tractor which cost 7 lakh was also a part of the dowry.

Not just that, the brothers have also gifted a scooter along with other vehicles for the groom which were brought to Raidhanu village from Dhingsara village with the help of hundreds of bullocks and camel carts. The Mayra soon became the hot topic of discussion in the Dhingsara village, with a large number of people gathered at the wedding venue to see the procession.

Earlier, another villager, Bhanwarlal Chaudhary belonging to Burdi village, gave away Mayra worth Rs 3 crores 21 lakhs. Bhanwarlal gifted an ornately-decorated churni to the groom, on the occasion of his sister’s marriage ceremony. But now, the record has been broken by Bhagirath Meharia’s family.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here