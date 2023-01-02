Largest 'Happy New Year 2023' Message With Drones Lights Up UAE Skies, Sets Guinness World Record

What better way to welcome 2023 than fireworks that light up the entire night sky? UAE did it absolutely right and also set a new Guinness World Record for the same. The New Years’ celebration in UAE featured a 12-minute display of over 670 drones choreographed to electric beats. This covered a total of 4.7 kilometers of beachfront with a height of 1,100 meters. This was accompanied by nano lights and a kaleidoscopic explosion of colours to produce a pyro-musical show. The videos of the same are now doing rounds on social media and have left the netizens completely stunned.

“Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. World’s largest fireworks with 670 drones. 12-minute display of over 670 drones, covering 4.7 kilometers of beachfront and reaching a height of 1,100 meters sets two new Guinness world records," wrote a Twitter user.

Raki Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, in a press release said, “Ras Al Khaimah has once again proven its position as a leading tourism destination that welcomes people from all over the globe. Not only have we set two new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles for our #RAKNYE2023 celebrations, but we’ve also given thousands of visitors and residents a New Year’s Eve show that they’ll never forget. This marks a great start to what is set to be a hugely exciting and busy year for us as we continue to build the reputation of Ras Al Khaimah as the must-visit destination for 2023."

This celebration broke two Guinness world records. The first one was for the number of drones launched simultaneously. The previous world record was for 458 drones. The second one was for the largest aerial sentence formed by drones.

The celebrations included revellers of all ages as part of a family-oriented festival across Al Marjan Island. The dazzling fireworks show was also visible from the many hotels lined up from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra while many thousand others followed the celebrations live on raknye.com. The festivities saw over 30,000 visitors and hotels across the Emirate fully booked, making it the most visited show to date.

