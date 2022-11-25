Larry, The Viral Cat At UK PM's Home, Is a Star on Social Media With Just The Right Poses

Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, Larry, the cat, is quite popular on social media, all thanks to its cheeky posts on the political happenings in the UK. 15-year-old tabby, who is currently living with its fifth Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is quite self-obsessed. Wondering what are we talking about? Looks like you have missed out the latest post by its Twitter handle.

Photographer Justin Ng, who often shares tweets on Larry, recently shared a bunch of pictures of the cat. In the tweet, he wrote, “Busy day… He was greeting ppl at the door, posing, snacking and err posing. He just can’t help himself (he just knows when there’s a meet and greet)”.

The post was re-shared by Larry’s official Twitter handle. “Giving the people what they want; more Larry,” the tweet read.

Giving the people what they want; more Larry! https://t.co/juxh5620ZY— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 23, 2022

Twitter users couldn’t help gushing over the paw-dorable pictures. “Lary, you bring such joy to the nation”, a user said.

Larry, you bring such joy to the Nation.— Judith Webster (@JudithW59659151) November 23, 2022

Another wrote, “You, Larry the Cat, always give the people what they want… On the red carpet is where you belong.”

YOU Larry the Cat always give the people what they want xxxx On the red carpet here where you belong xxx pic.twitter.com/uzrgfrOre5— Elizabeth Radcliffe and Boots the Cat (@ElizabethRadcl5) November 23, 2022

“Larry has a wonder little smile”, a third tweeted.

Larry has a wonder little smile!— MBBrownSF 🇺🇦 (@MBBrownSF3) November 24, 2022

One of the users on the microblogging site gave a glimpse of “Larry’s paparazzi” as well.

“I want a Larry 24/7 streaming feed. Give some kid a job following Larry around with a camera,” a tweet read.

I want a Larry 24/7 streaming feed.Give some kid a job following Larry around with a camera.— 🇯🇵 緑 midori. a little bit pretty. 最初の妹 (@harumimiaomiao) November 23, 2022

When Indian-origin Rishi Sunak was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, wishes poured in from all corners. But, a tweet by Larry the Downing Street cat took away the limelight. The snap featured Rishi Sunak giving a speech at the podium. A close look at the snap, and you’ll see Larry also sitting at a distance. “My old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here,” the tweet read.

My old pal @faisalislam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here… pic.twitter.com/80gUyVECbm— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 25, 2022

The post met with hilarious reactions. So, what do you think about Larry the cat?

