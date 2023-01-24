Viral News LIVE Updates: SRK's IRL School Friends Were in These Films. Can You Spot Them?

Live now
By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 08:27 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From Shah Rukh Khan's IRL school friends in 'Mai Hoon Na' and 'Om Shanti Om' to Kylie Jenner being slammed for 'wearing' a giant lion's head during Paris Fashion Week, every bit that buzzed on internet today.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Delhi school friends had some small roles in Mai Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. READ MORE.
A news presenter was taken aback by a sudden movement of an automated camera across the newsroom, prompting her to chase it around until it stopped right across the studio, focusing on the anchor’s seat. READ MORE.
A video of a Pakistani man dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ is viral as social media users mistook the man as Bilawal Bhutto, the foreign minister of Pakistan. READ MORE
An Instagram influencer from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has landed up in soup after stopping her car in the middle of a highway to shoot a reel video. READ MORE
View this post on Instagram
The latest one that desi internet is smitten with is a graceful performance on “Ang Laga De” all the way from Pakistan. READ MORE
View this post on Instagram
In the now-viral video, a woman could be seen tossing three glowing balls, one of which was red initially but later turned blue to blend in with the other two. READ MORE
Spot the red ball 🤔🤔
Courtesy @MorissaSchwartz pic.twitter.com/aJJLKbF00s
— Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) January 23, 2023
Read all the Latest Buzz News here