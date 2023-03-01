CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Viral News LIVE Updates: From northern lights decorating the night skies in the UK to Jalpaiguri market flooding with KGF-themed 'Doddamma' Holi guns, everything that's trending on the internet today.

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 08:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral News LIVE Updates: From northern lights decorating the night skies in the UK to Jalpaiguri market flooding with KGF-themed ‘Doddamma’ Holi guns, all that’s trending on social media today. The internet has revolutionized the way we connect with people from all over the world, and it’s never been easier to discover the latest trends and viral content. From amusing videos of people doing ridiculous stunts to heartwarming moments that melt our hearts, the internet has it all.

In today's world, popular culture is all about things that go viral – whether it's a funny

Mar 01, 2023 08:37 IST

Viral News: UP Villagers Peel Off Road Surface With Bare Hands

A viral video shows villagers in UP’s Pilibhit peeling off the surface of a newly-laid road with their bare hands. A probe was ordered to check the quality of the 5 km-long stretch of the road in Bisalpur, reported Times of India.

Mar 01, 2023 07:14 IST

Viral Video: Ranveer Singh Rapping at NBA All-Star Game Makes Desis Cringe

A clip of Ranveer Singh rapping at the NBA All-Star game is doing the rounds on Twitter and Desis say it’s giving them secondhand embarrassment.

Feb 28, 2023 17:38 IST

Trending: KGF-Themed Holi Guns Create a ‘Colourful’ Hype in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri City

Jalpaiguri bazaar is filled with colourful shops selling pichkari or Holi guns with the most popular being the ‘Badi Maa’ or ‘Doddamma’ pichkari that resembles the one in ‘KGF’ movie. READ MORE

KGF-Themed Holi Guns Set a ‘Colourful’ Vibe in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri City (News18)
Feb 28, 2023 17:36 IST

Viral Pics: Northern Lights Set a Breathtaking Night Display Across the UK Skies

Northern Lights glowed across UK skies for two nights in a row. Check out viral photos. READ MORE

Read more

video, a catchy tune, or a clever meme. People love to share things that make them laugh and feel inspired, and with so many ways to stay connected with pop culture, it’s no wonder that the next big trend is always just a click away.

If you’re looking to stay on top of what’s trending, we’ve got you covered with a shortcut to the latest and greatest content. This live blog brings you everything that’s got the online community buzzing. From viral videos that capture the world’s attention to heartwarming stories that inspire us all, we’ve got the best of what’s trending in social media today – and everywhere else.

One of the most recent viral sensations was a video of a tiny fish swimming in a water droplet on a lotus leaf, leaving viewers in awe. In addition to this, there were several other popular videos that caught the attention of netizens, such as Rajnikanth’s appearance at a family function, Aditi Rao Hydari’s grooving to ‘Tum Tum’ with her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth, and a few other videos that encompassed a variety of emotions, from cringe-worthy to thrilling. These videos have amassed millions of views and have quickly become the talk of the town on social media.

With so much content available online, it can be overwhelming to keep up with the latest trends. That’s why we make it easy for you to stay in the loop. This live blog has the most entertaining and thought-provoking content, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time enjoying the best that the internet has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a laugh, inspiration, or just something to pass the time, we’ve got you covered. So, join us in discovering what’s on top today and get ready to be entertained!

