By: Buzz Staff
Last Updated: January 25, 2023, 07:19 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account getting restored to woman celebrating her fourth ‘divorce-versary’, all that’s trending on internet today. No doubt, the current online culture is full of excitement, energy, and innovation. From the ever-growing number of social media platforms to the ever-changing trends and fads, it seems like nothing is off-limits when it comes to creating the next big hit online. But, what is it that made people hit the ‘like’ button today? Well, wonder no more! Here are the most popular (and most talked about) things out there right Read More
A bride in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad walked out of the wedding after discovering the groom’s mental illness moments before tying the knot. READ MORE.
A clip shared on Instagram captured the woman on board a moving train. She can be seen dressed in a yellow traditional dance attire going up to the passengers in an attempt to scare them. READ MORE
Shasvathi Siva took a step forward in dealing with the stigma around divorce after she dealt with one in 2019. She even shared a social media post to celebrate her four years of freedom and called it her “divorce-sary”. READ MORE
4 years of freedom, and not taking it for granted for a single day. Celebrating a divorce-versary today. 🥳
Happy happies to me!!! pic.twitter.com/fxcp5MFScb
— Shasvathi Siva (@shasvathi) January 23, 2023
Yes, you heard that right! Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter on Tuesday as her account gets restored after almost two years of being banned. READ MORE
Hello everyone, it’s nice to be back here 🙂
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 24, 2023
