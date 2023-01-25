Read more

These days, just about anything can be deemed “buzzworthy.” Recent examples of buzzworthy content include viral online quizzes, viral videos, celebrity gossip articles, and humorous blog posts. The reason these sorts of stories receive so much attention is that they often appeal to a wide audience and generate a lot of engagement on social media. For example, a post about a hilarious YouTube video could go viral very quickly and cause thousands of people to share it on their own social media accounts. Similarly, a post about an outrageous internet hoax can provoke lots of reactions from readers on social media.

The popularity of these types of stories can be explained by the principle of social currency – i.e. the fact that people share content that gives them status or makes them look good in the eyes of others. These sorts of stories tend to be particularly interesting to younger people because they offer insight into the types of conversations that people are having on social media. They also tend to have more of an emotional appeal than other types of news stories. As a result, they are often shared widely on social media and receive a lot of “likes” and comments from other users. So, what are the things that kept the internet talking about today? We’ve got you covered with everything viral, buzzy, and trending.

