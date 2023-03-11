A Pakistani dad sent out a loud and clear message for women’s rights during the annual ‘Aurat March’ in the country and it has gone viral on Twitter. The event marking International Women’s Day is often met with patriarchal opposition. A clip shared by a Twitter user, Leena Ghani, shows her dad schooling a reporter who had done “zero homework" on women’s rights.

The reporter asked a question on what were the “actual" rights for which the man in question and family members had come to the march. Apart from schooling the reporter on how he should have done his “homework" better, the Twitter user’s dad also said that most laws in Pakistan are “weighted against women".

He further said, “If you go to a court of law, or anywhere else, women’s voice is represented less. If you don’t know, then try sending a lone woman to a police station… or a court." He ended the conversation by urging the reporter to read more on gender studies.

#AuratMarch Strategy For 2024:Unleash all dads on YouTubers so they can bore them with facts and research. #HalSirfFeminism pic.twitter.com/M1l7QmxIO3 — leena (@Leena_Ghani) March 9, 2023

I have to add that it's a privilege in Pakistan to have a supportive father and it breaks my heart that so many women don't have that. I wish that for every girl, every young adult and every woman. ❤️— leena (@Leena_Ghani) March 10, 2023

Wish more men were like this father.Feel so much respect for him https://t.co/P6IuRlsLjy — Ideator Atom (@Ideator_Atom) March 11, 2023

Guy wanted Aurat march organisers to deliver their manifesto plus press release in print form along with passport size pictures n ID card copies to him in his home. Lol! https://t.co/XXsUj4LvBQ— Small Town Intellectual (@Zaishe57) March 10, 2023

The way he methodically schooled this "reporter" who turned up having done zero homework.Ghani sahab be like pic.twitter.com/UTf9bGlwnJ— Fatima (@fatyana) March 9, 2023

An absolute legend - this is what allyship looks like! ❤️ https://t.co/eUdz1312i6— Z (@zahrxaah) March 10, 2023

There was an outpouring of appreciation for Leena’s father after the two clips went viral, with many commending his gesture of being a “true ally".

