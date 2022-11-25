Leopard Kills 10-Year-Old in a Spine-Chilling Attack Near UP's Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary

A leopard attacked and killed a 10-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district near Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary on Thursday. According to PTI, 10-year-old Sandeep of Majhgawan village had left the house to attend to nature’s call when the leopard sitting behind a tree attacked him. The leopard is said to have started to drag him to the nearby sugarcane field. Sandeep’s grandmother heard his cries and went outside to alert everyone of the incident. After letting go of the child, who had already passed away, the leopard went into the forest.

According to District Magistrate Mahendra Kumar, instructions were given to capture the leopard and transport it to the zoo. Kumar also stated that public awareness campaigns will be organised for the residents of the villages adjacent to the forest. M Sem Maran, the Divisional Forest Officer, has urged villagers not to leave their children alone at night and to keep the areas around their homes bright and well-lit up. The DFO stated that drone cameras would be installed in the villages on the outskirts of the forest to search for the leopard.

Over the past few years, there have been numerous incidents of a similar nature and most of them are around forests, national parks or wildlife sanctuaries. A six-year-old boy who was riding on a bike with his grandfather earlier this month was injured when a leopard attacked him. The incident happened in the Naugavan Sadat of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh when the leopard unexpectedly surfaced from a nearby sugarcane field and grabbed the boy who went on to sustain head injuries.

In another incident, four-year-old, Himanshu Yadav, was attacked in October by a leopard while he was on his way to play Garba with his family in the Aarey colony of Mumbai, which is close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In 2021, the Aarey colony alone reported ten people being attacked by a leopard before it was captured by the forest department and relocated to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

