A bolt of lightning recently hit the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil. The moment when the lightning struck the 100-foot statue of Jesus Christ towering over Rio de Janeiro was captured on camera and the spine-chilling photos are now viral. The incident is reported to have taken place on February 10. In the pictures that are doing the rounds on social media, the bolt of lightning directly strikes the head of the holy sculpture.

The images were captured by Fernando Braga, who wrote on Instagram, “DIVINE LIGHTNING !!! IT’S FRIDAY!!! Recordings taken on February 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM (Christ) and 19:03 PM (Antenna) using NIKON D800 with 70-200mm f/2.8E at 70mm f/8 13" ISO 100."

The images have left internet users mesmerized. While some believe it could be the work of photoshop, others are calling it a ‘direct sign from God himself’.

A twitter user wrote, “Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023.”

While responding to the viral photos, a user wrote, “No way! It’s gotta be photoshopped. If not that’s pretty freaky.”

Another commented, “Yeah that’s Jesus leaving Earth because of everything he’s seen.”

One more added, “We don’t need to search very hard to know why God is angry.”

Meanwhile, a user highlighted how the lightning phenomenon happens frequently in the area, “Well yeah, it’s the highest point, If I’m not mistaken it happens a ton, But it’s a beautiful shot!”

Another stated, “Now if that isn’t a sign from God! Then I don’t know what is! It’s not the fact that you’ve seen it! It’s the fact that you caught it on camera and everyone can see.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time when visuals of lightning striking the famous statue have come to the fore. Back in 2014, a report of a similar incident claimed that the right finger of Christ the Redeemer statue was damaged during a lightning strike. According to the New York Post, the right hand was damaged before the incident but the finger broke in the storm.

At the time, the rector of the shrine Father Omar, reportedly told the Globo radio station, “They say lightning does not strike the same spot twice. But with the Christ it does. A lightning rod and other equipment are in place ‘to protect the image,’ but they do not always do the trick.” The statute was refurbished a month later. Notably, the nearly 100-foot-tall work of architecture is a holy symbol that overlooks the capital Brazilian city, Rio de Janeiro from the peak of the Corcovado mountain. It stands more than 2,000 feet above Rio. Details of any damage to the statue during the latest event remain unclear as of yet.

