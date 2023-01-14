'Like Coachella': Twitter User Shares How White Friend Hilariously Misunderstood Pongal

A Twitter user tried to explain the Pongal festival to her white friend and it gave rise to a hilarious misunderstanding. Cultural differences can lead to some curious situations, and a Twitter user’s DMs with her friend have been going viral. When the user told her friend about the Pongal festival, they assumed it to be a kind of music festival akin to- wait for it- Coachella. “Who is the headliner?" they can be seen asking in the text exchange.

The Twitter user explained to her friend that it’s a Tamil harvest festival. “I thought it’s like Coachella," the friend replied with a laughing emoji. “Usually big festivals have headliners," they added.

when I try to explain Indian festivals to my white friends 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1OdoPMuKVf— whiskeyblues (@twopointhoe_) January 12, 2023

“Headliner is venpongal+chutney. Opening act is sambhar vada," a Twitter user quipped. “That’s why we shouldn’t even try😂, i remember trying to explain what Holi was and the reply i got was ‘so y’all get drunk to throw colors at each other that you cannot remove for the next few days?, Why is that a festival, what are y’all celebrating getting drunk?'" another shared. “No I have no words. Connecting Pongal to Coachella?! I can’t. 😭😭😭" reads one tweet.

headliner is venpongal+chutney. opening act is sambhar vada— Akilesh Kannan ✗ (@aklsh22) January 13, 2023

That's why we shouldn't even try😂, i remember trying to explain what Holi was and the reply i got was "so y'all get drunk to throw colors at each other that you cannot remove for the next few days?, Why is that a festival, what are y'all celebrating getting drunk?"— Vishesh Singh (@18vishesh1) January 13, 2023

No I have no words. Connecting Pongal to Coachella?! I can't. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/j0ZqEevARF— Janani⁵⁺⁷👩‍🚀🌙 (@naan_jaan) January 14, 2023

I can feel the pain through these messages 😭 https://t.co/zVkB649iQw— Rohith Kannan ⚔️ (@RohithKannan71) January 14, 2023

What do you think is the “headliner" for Pongal?

