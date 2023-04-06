Like ‘Keanu Reeves Dodging Bullets’: Clip Shows Zookeeper Avoiding Python Attacks

What safety gear would you need if you are going to handle snakes, that too, a huge one like a python? Probably nothing, if you are Jay Brewer. The CEO of Reptile Zoo and American Youtuber “loves reptiles” and his Instagram timeline is filled with thrilling videos of him in close proximity to snakes. From handling rear-fanged rat snakes to holding massive pythons by their tails, Jay Brewer makes it all look like child’s play. His recent post shows a similar close interaction of him with an enormous reticulated python, which is considered the world’s longest snake and has a reputation for being aggressive.

However, it is extremely intriguing to witness Jay brushing off the violent attack of the snake, like it is not a big deal. The incident happened when Jay was attempting to retrieve some of the reptile’s eggs so that experts could help them in hatching. But reaching those eggs wasn’t a cakewalk with the snake protecting them. While sharing the video, Jay wrote in the caption, “Sometimes saving reticulated python eggs can be a daring job, but good thing I love what I do!”

The now-viral video opens with Jay standing with a hook in his hands in front of the reticulated python, sitting over its dozens of eggs. In the video, Jay can be heard repeatedly saying, “She is getting close.” The video shows that in a bid to stop Jay from reaching its eggs, the snake continuously lunges at him, however, the video concludes with the snake reaching very close to his face at one time.

Apart from leaving millions of users astonished, the video has attracted a barrage of comments with many suggesting Jay should always put on some safety gear. Several urged Jay to put on a “hockey helmet” so that he can keep the snake away from his face next time.

A user commented, “Omg you’re having me on the edge of my chair watching this please be goddam careful, you’re amazing but god you come so close at a time.” Another commented, “Put a hockey helmet with a face mask on or something.” Witnessing Jay brushing off the snake’s attack, many compared it with “Keanu Reeves dodging bullets”, as a user said, “It looks like Keanu dodging bullets in The Matrix.” Another wrote, “The New Matrix."

Jay shared the video on March 22, and so far, it has amassed over a million views.

