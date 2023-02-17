Netflix documentary The Romantics is an ode to evergreen director Yash Chopra whose romantic filmmaking style contributed majorly to what viewers identify as Bollywood today. Be it poetic dialogues, serene landscapes, or a chiffon dupatta blown by the wind, his distinct direction made him a movie mogul for producing more than 40 iconic Hind movies. The four-part series traces the history of Bollywood with the help of multiple recognizable faces, many of whom seemingly owe their filmy careers to Chopra. From Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan, The Romantics traces the poignant romantic tale of Bollywood.

The creators also gave a dash of international twist to the documentary by including an interview of YouTube sensation Lilly Singh. But the desi Twitter doesn’t appear to be impressed with the addition. Many of them also expressed their perplexion online when a user asked, “What is the point of Lilly Singh in The Romantics?” on the micro-blogging site.

What is the point of Lilly Singh in The Romantics?— fru (@Oinkoo) February 16, 2023

The tweet prompted a barrage of vivid responses from viewers. A user called it “NRI validation.”

NRI validation— Phalguni Aneja (@phalgunianeja) February 17, 2023

Another commented, “She is very popular in Canada/ US desi YouTube hence to attract those eyeballs.”

she is very popular in Canada/ US desi YT hence to attract those eyeballs— notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) February 17, 2023

One more referred to the frequent addition of foreign elements in Yash Chopra’s films, be it cross-border romance or exotic international locations, and wrote, “Talking about YRF and no NRI in it?”

Talking about YRF and no NRI in it?— Biswajit Das (@BadassBisD) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, a user agreed, “To represent the NRIs of course, who took to Hindi cinemas in a big way post DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge) and literally dictated storytelling in terms of content and style.”

Seemingly the addition of Lilly Singh was done to include an out-of-the-box opinion of Indians who live away from their home country and to showcase how it is the movies that connect everyone back to their roots and bring them home. In her interview, the Canadian comedian lamented how Bollywood was once the only form of South Asian representation across the globe.

Besides prominent personalities from the industry, viewers also get a cameo from Yash Chopra’s wife and two sons Uday and Aditya. The latter who took over YRF two years prior to the filmmaker’s demise is known for his introverted personality. Notably, Aditya Chopra hasn’t given any interview since 1995 and it was for the first time that he agreed to appear on camera. The Romantics premiered on Netflix coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

