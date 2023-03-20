There is nothing more entertaining and educational than watching wildlife videos featuring predators. Large cats like lions and tigers are fun to watch as they hunt their prey or fight with each other to claim ownership of a habitat. You may even catch them sparring on roads near their homes. One such video that shows a lion attacking a leopard on a road has gone viral on YouTube.

Posted by the channel Latest Sightings on the video-sharing platform with the caption, “Lion Attacks Leopard in Road”, the footage shows a leopard roaming around on an empty road. The videographer, from time to time, also shows the left side of the road as a lion approaches the leopard very carefully. While the larger feline seems to go unnoticed by the leopard initially, as she leaps to attack the leopard, it defends itself and runs away to the other side of the road safely.

The lion continues in its path as she knows she won’t be able to chase the much more agile and faster animal. The video, although two years old, has over 52 lakh views and more than 25,000 likes.

People in the comments discussed the attack.

A user commented, “In case people are wondering what the noise is, those were the baboons. They give those sounds as a warning when they spot a Leopard below knowing that they can climb trees.”

Another user wrote, “It is not the first time that I see a lion who tries to attack a leopard. But nearly every time the leopard can defend himself and then run. Respect.”

A third said, “That’s an amazing defence from the leopard, he pushed the lioness’s paws down, allowing him to escape, fantastic animals. Thanks for the great video.”

Many such videos are available online for people to enjoy. Such videos make us realise that while lions may be the king of the jungle, it is not necessary that they would win a fight every time as they aren’t as agile and smart as some other animals.

