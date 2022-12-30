Lion From Kenya’s Masai Mara Viral for its Lustrous Hair, Users Ask For 'Haircare Routine'

There’s no denying that social media is flooded with amusing photos and videos of animals that can keep users entertained for hours. Recently, a video of a lion from Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve grabbed the attention of netizens. The video shows a huge male lion with a magnificent mane, enjoying a breezy evening. The video has been uploaded by a user named Gabriele Corno via Twitter. The clip perfectly captures the motion of the lion’s mane. The lion seems at rest as it enjoys the sunshine and observes its surroundings. Along with the video, the caption also read, “The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya”.

Watch the video below:

The king in Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya pic.twitter.com/OSR7rswdxw— Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 27, 2022

The video has gone on to garner over four million views as of now. The gigantic lion sitting calmly in the video is being praised by viewers. In the video, the hairline, which has also caused discussion among online users, has taken centre stage. One of the users wrote, “That is a pretty prolific mane. Props”.

That is a pretty prolific mane. Props.— Slainte!🍀 (@seanhealy74) December 27, 2022

Another user added, “He’s absolutely gorgeous and he needs to share his hair care routine!”

He's absolutely gorgeous 😍 & he needs to share his hair care routine! 👍👍— Sarinha BrazenHussy 😉 (@sarinhamac) December 27, 2022

A third user quipped, “Will somebody please tell me who is his hair stylist”.

will somebody please tell me who is his hair stylist— Subbu Peri (@PeriSubramanyam) December 27, 2022

Earlier, a visitor took a photo of a lion and put it on social networking sites which caused a social media uproar when it showed the lion’s distinctive mane. The lion can be seen romping around in the Guangzhou Zoo with a lioness. The lion’s fashionable fringes in the image made people laugh and had them wondering who gave the beast a haircut.

A white lion in #Guangzhou Zoo has a cute hair style. pic.twitter.com/LmMys26t4l— Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) May 31, 2022

Questions about what had happened to his mane started to surface as soon as the photo started trending on social media. Later, zoo officials said that the lion’s unusual appearance was caused by the high humidity in Guangzhou province.

