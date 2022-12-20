Lionel Messi Clicking Photos of Wife After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup Victory is Everything

The FIFA World Cup gave some amazing sporting moments that will be scripted in the books of history forever. While Lionel Messi won the Golden Ball award for his best performance in the tournament, Kylian Mbappe went on to grab the Golden Boot award after striking a hat-trick for France against the winning side of Argentina. The nail-biting final was, indeed, one of the most exciting matches ever witnessed. Apart from the match, it was Messi’s family moment that melted the hearts of online users.

The 35-year-old footballer posed for the camera with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and three children who came to celebrate Argentina’s winning moment on the field. But what grabbed the attention was the way Messi was clicking pictures of his wife holding the World Cup trophy. Netizens were left in complete awe of the moment that showcased that he wasn’t just a star player but a star husband and a father as well. His children Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro also posed with the trophy and the Golden Ball as they celebrated their father’s victory with pride and glee.

Soon, pictures of Messi’s beautiful moments with his family went viral on social media as users couldn’t stop admiring them. “Whole world eyes on messi but his eyes on his wife“ wrote a fan while another one said, “The whole world wanted to click his picture, but Messi was clicking picture of his wife. The way he clicks pictures of his wife is so beautiful.” People also shared pics of Messi cherishing the special moment with his loved ones.

The whole world wanted to click his picture, but Messi was clicking picture of his wife. The way he clicking pictures of his wife is so beautiful.#Messi pic.twitter.com/myRL2ZSxAL— Noor Mahvish (@TheNoorMahvish) December 19, 2022

Don’t tell me how great a man is. Just show me how loyal he is and how he treats his wife #Messi pic.twitter.com/zsKLdQ0mxM— romy (@ramerimpamerim) December 19, 2022

Antonela also shared how grateful she felt and thanked Messi for teaching them the value of never giving up. She took to Instagram and wrote, “CHAMPIONS! I don’t even know how to start.. pride greater that we feel for you (Messi) thank you for teaching us to never give up, you have to fight to the end,” the caption on Antonella’s post read. “We know what you suffered so many years, what you wanted to get!!! Let’s go Argentina.”

