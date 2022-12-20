CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLiveScore#YearEnder2022
Home » BUZZ » Lionel Messi 'Ignores' Chef Salt Bae After FIFA World Cup Win, Video Goes Viral
1-MIN READ

Lionel Messi 'Ignores' Chef Salt Bae After FIFA World Cup Win, Video Goes Viral

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 08:15 IST

Qatar

Salt Bae is getting slammed after Messi appeared to ignore him. (Photo: Instagram/@nusr_et)

Salt Bae is getting slammed after Messi appeared to ignore him. (Photo: Instagram/@nusr_et)

Lionel Messi seemed to 'ignore' Salt Bae after Argentina's FIFA World Cup win. However, the chef did eventually end up getting a photo with the footballer.

Lionel Messi’s iconic performance at the FIFA World Cup Finals stunned the world the past couple of days. Several photos and videos of his celebrations after winning the match have been going viral on social media. Now, a video has emerged where he was seen apparently “ignoring" chef Salt Bae who seemed to be repeatedly asking him for a picture together. By the end, however, Salt Bae did manage to take photos with several members of the Argentine team, including Messi. He also posed with the trophy.

Fans of the legendary footballer were not happy with Salt Bae’s presence. “Salt Bae harassing the GOAT for clout at the most important moment in his life. Look at Messi’s face," a Twitter user wrote. “Messi ignoring Salt Bae is golden," another joked.

“Everything about this Salt Bae’s Instagram is cringy as hell but the videos he’s posted from the pitch are just awful. He basically is trying to wrestle the trophy away from Lisandro Martinez in one of them," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a clip of Salt Bae doing his signature salt-sprinkling pose alongside Argentine players.

RELATED STORIES

Do you agree with those criticising Salt Bae’s move?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. fifa world cup 2022
  2. lionel messi
  3. salt bae
first published:December 20, 2022, 07:56 IST
last updated:December 20, 2022, 08:15 IST
Read More