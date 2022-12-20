Lionel Messi 'Ignores' Chef Salt Bae After FIFA World Cup Win, Video Goes Viral

Lionel Messi’s iconic performance at the FIFA World Cup Finals stunned the world the past couple of days. Several photos and videos of his celebrations after winning the match have been going viral on social media. Now, a video has emerged where he was seen apparently “ignoring" chef Salt Bae who seemed to be repeatedly asking him for a picture together. By the end, however, Salt Bae did manage to take photos with several members of the Argentine team, including Messi. He also posed with the trophy.

Fans of the legendary footballer were not happy with Salt Bae’s presence. “Salt Bae harassing the GOAT for clout at the most important moment in his life. Look at Messi’s face," a Twitter user wrote. “Messi ignoring Salt Bae is golden," another joked.

“Everything about this Salt Bae’s Instagram is cringy as hell but the videos he’s posted from the pitch are just awful. He basically is trying to wrestle the trophy away from Lisandro Martinez in one of them," one Twitter user wrote, sharing a clip of Salt Bae doing his signature salt-sprinkling pose alongside Argentine players.

Messi had no time for Salt Bae’s bandwagoning pic.twitter.com/7WF2bP0big— OutKick (@Outkick) December 19, 2022

Embarrassing for FIFA as Salt Bae, best known for, uh, putting salt on steak and overcharging people, harasses Messi at the World Cup conclusion pic.twitter.com/XJ97le8b75— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 19, 2022

Messi has no time for Salt Bae, who was a bit too aggressive https://t.co/8OcRU255dQ— Felipe Cárdenas (@FelipeCar) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae getting flamed for trying to clout chase off Messi pic.twitter.com/0v7yePwwSW— FootBasket™.com (@FootBasket) December 20, 2022

This man had NOTHING to do with Argentina winning the World Cup and here he go posing like a groupie ‍♂️ #saltbae #messi pic.twitter.com/BZ4HffyotJ— Kenjah King (@KenjahKing) December 20, 2022

A collection of Salt Bae trying for clout with these players. So painful to watch. Like forcing himself between 2 players and trying to take the trophy away while players try to maintain professionalism, but their faces can be clearly read they are annoyed pic.twitter.com/BbChdBEK3M— Kevin Huyghe (@JCUStreaks10) December 19, 2022

