Lionel Messi Lifting World Cup Becomes Most Liked Social Media Post of All Time

Lionel Messi lifting the FIFA World Cup is one for the history books. After an incredibly exciting match between Argentina and France, the whole world was moved by the Argentine footballer’s candid moments- from hugging his mum to clicking photos of his wife Antonela. Messi’s Instagram post of him holding the trophy and celebrating with his triumphant teammates surpassed the ‘World Record Egg’ to become the most liked post on the platform ever. Now, the carousel of photos posted by Messi on Instagram has set another record.

It has now become the most liked social media post on any platform, surpassing TikToker Bella Poarch, reported Daily Mail. Poarch, a Filipino-born American singer, had set the record back in 2020 with a video of her lip-syncing to Millie B’s ‘M to the B’. At the time of writing this article, Messi’s post has over a staggering 67 million likes on Instagram.

“CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 🌎🏆 So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don’t fall, I can’t believe it…… [sic]" Messi wrote in the post.

“Thank you so much to my family, to all who support me and also to all who believed in us. We prove once again that Argentinians when we fight together and united we are able to achieve what we aim. The merit is of this group, which is above individuals, is the strength of all fighting for the same dream that was also the one of all Argentinians… We did it!!! LET’S GO ARGENTINA DAMN!!!!! [sic]" he added.

Earlier, Messi had arguably one-upped Cristiano Ronaldo once again with the Argentina player’s Instagram World Cup photo carousel becoming the most liked Instagram post made by a sportsperson. It beat out Ronaldo’s iconic photo of the two of them playing chess, reported The Economic Times. Messi’s photo of him holding the FIFA World Cup trophy is the first in a carousel of photos of the jubilant Argentina team at the Lusail Stadium. The carousel didn’t just beat out Ronaldo’s post but soon after, it also became the most liked photo on Instagram on the whole, beating out the ‘world record egg’ posted by Chris Godfrey.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here