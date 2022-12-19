Lionel Messi’s First-ever Interview as a Kid Goes Viral After Argentina’s World Cup Win

Lionel Messi led Argentina to an iconic victory over France at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. It was a nail-biting match with both the teams storming towards the goalpost one after the other. Messi won the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball for the second time and many on the Internet said that the GOAT debate has finally been settled. However, amid all the social media frenzy, one video has resurfaced and is going viral currently. The video is of Messi’s first ever interview as a kid. Newell’s Old Boys released this video on Twitter. In the video, young Messi is being asked about if he knows he is selected as the Man Of the Match. To this, he replies with a “no."

Further into the video, Messi was asked to describe his goal. He then says, “The ball came from Federico Rosso Griggini gave it to Lucas, Lucas gave it to me and I scored it." The caption of the video read, “A young Lionel Messi speaks after a goalscoring performance for Newell’s Old Boys. This may be his first ever post-match interview." Have a look:

️ A young Lionel Messi speaks after a goalscoring performance for Newell's Old Boys. This may be his first ever post-match interview. #Newells pic.twitter.com/wWI3o6kUZL — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, earlier today, one tweet which made a comeback after seven years stumped the internet. Twitter user José Miguel Polanco took to the social media platform and shared how 34-year-old Lionel Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. The tweet dates back to March 21, 2015. “December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years," read the tweet.

Messi had a memorable World Cup campaign in Qatar as he netted 7 goals and provided three assists to light up the tournament and revived Argentina’s campaign after their shock defeat in the opener against Saudi Arabia.

The final match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time. In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance.

