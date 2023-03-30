The Ambassador of Lithuania to India, Diana Mickeviciene, has been garnering praise on the Internet for her fluent prowess in speaking Hindi. A video of her giving an interview in the Indian language has gone viral on Twitter. Shared by ANI, the clip features Diana Mickeviciene revealing to an interviewer that it becomes a tad bit difficult for her to discuss serious issues in the dialect currently. However, she can still speak Hindi a bit as she is learning it. Besides Hindi, Diana has also learned Sankskrit for a span of two years. But she specified that the language was only taught as a form of scripture in her University, which means she only learned how to read and write in Sanskrit but not to speak it.

For the interview, Diana Mickeviciene also donned a yellow traditional kurta set. “It is a bit difficult for me to talk about serious matters. But, I am able to speak. I learned Sanskrit for two years. But, that is a language of scriptures in our University. I learned to read, write and translate, but not to speak," she said.

When it comes to Hindi, she admitted to knowing how to talk using the language. According to her, she has thought herself the Indian language twice or thrice but she always ended up forgetting it. Now, that she has come to India, Diana predicts maybe in a span of six months she might be able to give an entire interview in Hindi. She added, “Hindi…I am able to speak a little bit of Hindi. I learned Hindi two, or three times, but forgot. This time I have come to India and my intention is to focus on learning Hindi. Maybe after six months, I will be able to give a full interview in Hindi."

Watch her respond to the question below:

The video has amassed around three lakh views and multiple adulations from Twitter users. One commented, “Great, her love for Hindi is amazing.”

Another wrote, “Her accent is very clear. Beautiful.”

A user joked, “Meanwhile, Hindi speakers in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai still don’t speak local languages.”

Meanwhile, one more added, “Wow! Respect her dedication towards learning our Indian language Hindi.”

Last year, a video of the German ambassador to India, Walter J Linder addressing his followers while speaking in Hindi impressed the desi Twitter. The video was shared to mark the auspicious occasion of Hindi Diwas. “Today is Hindi Diwas. How are you?" Linder said in Hindi. “My Hindi is not the best. But every day, I’m learning something new," he said. “One day, my Hindi will become very good. We will meet again that day,” he added.

The video met with immense praise and appreciation thrown his way.

