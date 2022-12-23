Little Boy Impresses Passengers With Melodious Classical Song in Train, Video Surfaces Online

Nowadays, children leave no stone unturned in establishing a skillset in one or the other arts and showcasing their talents with utmost dedication and perfection. A boy proved his mastery in the train as he impressed the passengers with his classical song and touched their hearts with his melodious voice. The video surfaced online and received applause from the users who called it ‘beautiful’ and ‘lovely’.

Twitter user, Sangitha Varier, shared the video of a little passenger dressed in a traditional green kurta, singing a classical song. He sat on the side upper berth of a train and crooned the lyrics of a traditional song perfectly. The passengers, returning from the Kashi Gmail Sangamam in Varanasi, swarmed beside him to see the young boy performing the song with such melody and finesse. The boy, identified as Sooryanarayan from Chennai, made every train passenger laud his soothing voice as they recorded the musical moment on the rail on their mobile phones while cherishing his classical concert. Some of them even repeated the lines after him in the later part of the video.

“A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!! Sooryanarayanan of Chennai…! Look at the Bhaav (Expressions)..! Speechless” read the caption of the clip that amassed over 119K views.

🚩 A classical concert from the upper berth of a train..!!#Kashi_Tamil_Sangamam !!Sooryanarayanan of Chennai…!Look at the Bhaav..! Speechless 👏 @KTSangamam 🚩 pic.twitter.com/saBQfu2n3r— 🇮🇳 Sangitha Varier 🚩 (@VarierSangitha) December 20, 2022

Netizens started praising Sooryanarayan even when some of them couldn’t understand the lyrics. “Didn’t understand what he sang but it was divine feeling .. beautifully sung by this little boy. God Bless Him,” wrote an online user while another remarked, “Dnt (Don’t) know the language…But but but 2.20 second of video fill with peace of my heart as well mind…”. One of them also said, “Sorry for not understanding such a rich language but it is divine to listen to the singing of this extremely talented child.”

