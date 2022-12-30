Little Girl Grooves to 'Kamar Teri Left Right Hale,' Internet Calls Her Performance 'Superhit'

If the start of your day has been dull, and need something to cheer you up, there’s no way, you could afford this clip. It features a little girl dancing to the Haryanvi track Kamar Teri Left Right Hale while Ajay Hooda, the singer behind this super hit number, sings for the special performance. In the viral video, the cute little munchkin can be seen dancing happily to the music on the stage. She is also seen lip-syncing to the song while wearing a yellow dress and a blue denim coat over it. The singer was also seen standing next to her and grooving to the music while singing.

The clip was posted on Twitter with a caption that read, “She’s too good!” And we bet she is!

Watch Video.

Social media users flooded the comment section by appreciating the dance of the little girl. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, “She knows the words and everything! Such a little cutie pie.” Another wrote, “Awwwwww…such a cute video. This little girl’s steps are so much in sync with the music. Lots of love cute munchkin.”

“Just fabulous, what expressions and flawless dance,” read a reply

The clip has staked up over 22,000 views and counting.

In another similar video that went viral, two little girls are sitting outside when they notice a Baraat passing by. Seen the dance in the baraat, and the girls just couldn’t stop shaking their legs to the dhol beats. One of the girls stands up and begins dancing, nudging the other to follow her. The small girl joins her and they begin to sway to the dhol beats.

The video, was posted on Twitter, with a caption that read, “Get up, show them what I teach you.” The crazy viral received over 72 million views on social media.

