Little Girl Mistakes Old Man As Santa Claus and His Sweet Reaction Makes Users Go ‘Aww’

What do children want more than the sight of Santa who brings them beautiful gifts and presents on Christmas? Their belief in Santa Claus fulfilling their wishes deepens with every Christmas season as someone gets them everything that they desired. But this time it wasn’t a parent becoming Santa for a child who rather mistook an old man in a store as Father Saint Nicholas. And to everyone’s surprise, the man didn’t disregard her belief and gave her the sweetest reaction that melted several hearts online.

According to WSAZ, the girl identified as Sophie Jo Riley, noticed a tall man in a Walmart store in Hurricane, West Virginia, when she mistook him for Santa Claus. The old man with a white beard wore a red sweater which made Sophie believe that he was the one. In no time, she walked up to him and asked, “Santa?" The man, reportedly Roger Larck, decided to play along and became Santa for a moment. He knelt down on his knee and began talking to her.

As she showed off her nails to the Christmas man, Sophie followed the conversation with her cute expressions and exclamations that even delighted the spectators in the store. When her ‘Santa’ asked what she was going to put out for him this year, she remarked, “Cookies!" but added that he’d have to share it with the reindeer. She, indeed, had a great time talking to the man who was appreciated by the online users for his kind gesture to the young girl.

“You can tell that kneeling like that was actually hard for him to do when he stands up. This is so purely kind, it brings a tear to my eye," said a user on Twitter. Another user stated, “So sweet. Doesn’t look like it was that easy for him to get down to her height either. Need more people like him in the world.” Some even thought it was the best moment of Christmas as one of them commented, “Wasn’t feeling very Christmasy, but that has helped immensely, the innocence of a child and the kindness of a stranger, it doesn’t get any better than that," while the fourth user replied, “This is the kind of this that makes the world a better place."

What more to expect this Christmas than this cute gesture?

