If you are having a dull day, we have the perfect clip to cheer you up. A video of a little school girl energetically dancing to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Saami Saami song from Pushpa: The Rise has become the internet’s favourite. From her impeccable energy to her on-point confidence, the kid set the stage in school on fire with her hit performance. The video started trending after a Twitter user shared it online and wrote, “Sending you good vibes. Spread joy.” It appears that the clip was recorded during a school function. It starts with a small girl, sporting two adorable braids, dancing on the stage with several kids cheering for her and trying to match her dance steps in the background. The kid aced all factors needed for good performance – from catching every beat to swiftly changing her expressions and nailing every dance move. Take a look:

Happy Saturday! Sending you good vibes. Spread joy 👌✨ pic.twitter.com/oEXF03otLm— Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) March 4, 2023

As soon as the video was shared online, innumerable users complimented her in the comments section. Several users praised her “magical aura”, while many appreciated her confidence. One commented, “The energy, the vibe, the magical aura all personified in this beautiful little cute girl and the carefree attitude of the kids dancing to the tune. Thank you for sharing such an awesome video to start a beautiful day.”

The energy, the vibe, the magical aura all personified in this beautiful little cute girl and the carefree attitude of the kids dancing to the tune ❤️😍🥰 thank you for sharing such awesome video for start a beautifull day 🤲🏻— (Muzammil) (@iammupo) March 5, 2023

Another wrote, “What an energetic, confident, power, smooth steps, professional, show stopper, a class with a bright future.”

What an energetic , confidence, power, smooth steps , professional , show stopper ,class with bright future.— Narshima (@Narshim41351846) March 5, 2023

One chimed in and commented, “What a Rockstar she is.”

What a Rockstar she is ❤️❤️👏👏👏— Ishy (@ishy1704) March 5, 2023

Well, this isn’t the first time a schoolgirl has mesmerised the internet with her performance to Saami Saami. Last year, a video of a girl acing Rashmika’s moves from the song went crazy viral. So much so that it even caught the attention of the actress. While sharing the clip on her timeline, Rashmika expressed her wish to meet the little girl and wondered how she could do it. The actress wrote, “Made my day… I want to meet this cutie…how can I?”

Maaaaadddddeeeeee myyyyy daaaaaay.. I want to meet this cutie..💘how can I? 🥹 https://t.co/RxJXWzPlsK— Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 14, 2022

The video literally set the internet on fire. So far, it has been played more than two million times.

