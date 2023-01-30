The infectious energy of Bhangra beats can pull anyone to the dance floor. This applies not just to adults, but also to children who love to groove to upbeat tunes. There are several such videos of kids performing Bhangra that have become popular on social media. Adding to the list is this recent viral video of a little boy’s energetic performance at an event. The video opens to show the young sardar ji sporting a big smile on his face as he gears up to start his Bhangra. He continues to dance enthusiastically, and soon a few other kids join him. With the other children cheering him on, the boy seems to be thoroughly enjoying his dance. The kids keep grooving with each stride in perfect sync. One boy is seen just running around the boy who was dancing.

Watch the video here:

The video has staked up nearly 6 million views and the numbers are increasing with pace. The comment section is flooded with appreciative reactions to the young sardarji’s dance. Some users simply dropped red hearts and fire emojis in the comments. “Can’t stop watching him,” a user wrote while another called the performance “Beautiful.”

One user saw an inspirational life message in the video. Ignore all your problems like you ignored the other kids,” he wrote.

“That kid just kept revolving around paaji,” read another comment to the video.

Previously, a video from Africa featuring children from the popular Masaka Kids Africana Instagram page went viral. The kids danced their hearts out to the beats of DJ Dansco’s 2021 song DKD Galaxy. The video shows the children dancing with an unequalled amount of excitement as they gaze at the expanse of greens behind them and smile brightly. Even the absence of shoes could not stop them from passionately competing with other dancers throughout the world.

The Masaka Kids Africana community is made up of children aged two and above. The kids make many people happy by dancing to songs by well-known musicians like Harry Styles and Lizzo.

For people who have little to no confidence in their dance skills, this video serves as an incentive.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here