London Journalist Who Lost Silver Ring in Pushkar Gets it Back; Here's How
1-MIN READ

London Journalist Who Lost Silver Ring in Pushkar Gets it Back; Here's How

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 14:26 IST

New Delhi, India

London Journalist Who Lost Silver Ring in Pushkar Gets it Back. (Image: Twitter/@naomiCanton)

London Journalist Who Lost Silver Ring in Pushkar Gets it Back. (Image: Twitter/@naomiCanton)

London Journalist Naomi Canton took to Twitter and shared the 'most amazing thing' that happened to her yesterday.

London Journalist Naomi Canton took to Twitter and shared the “most amazing thing" that happened to her yesterday. Naomi received an old silver ring by post. She had lost the ring in Pushkar. However, what actually happened was that a handyman working at a flat she lived in a year ago found it and decided to send it back to her. “It was so thrilling to receive it in the post recorded delivery," she wrote as she shared an image of the antique piece.

“It really feels as if the ring wanted to be returned to its rightful owner," she wrote in another tweet. Along with the tweets, the journalist shared an image of the unique piece. Its silver in colour with a black stone attached to it. The piece has been wrapped in tissue papers. Have a look for yourself:

Since uploaded, tha image has garnered over 30K views. “That’s such a nice thing to do, and it helps restore my faith that there are good people!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “More than ring came back to u and One thing that gets highly under reported in my view is the honesty among large section of the lower end of Indian society."

One Twitter user wrote, “Random act of kindness… Even when shared makes others happy too."

Here are a few responses:

What do you think about this kind gesture?

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
first published:March 03, 2023, 14:26 IST
last updated:March 03, 2023, 14:26 IST
