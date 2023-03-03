London Journalist Who Lost Silver Ring in Pushkar Gets it Back; Here's How

London Journalist Naomi Canton took to Twitter and shared the “most amazing thing" that happened to her yesterday. Naomi received an old silver ring by post. She had lost the ring in Pushkar. However, what actually happened was that a handyman working at a flat she lived in a year ago found it and decided to send it back to her. “It was so thrilling to receive it in the post recorded delivery," she wrote as she shared an image of the antique piece.

“It really feels as if the ring wanted to be returned to its rightful owner," she wrote in another tweet. Along with the tweets, the journalist shared an image of the unique piece. Its silver in colour with a black stone attached to it. The piece has been wrapped in tissue papers. Have a look for yourself:

The most amazing thing happened today. A silver ring of mine from Pushkar, that I had lost, arrived in the post! A handyman working at a flat I lived in a year ago found it and decided to send it back to me. It was so thrilling to receive it in the post recorded delivery. pic.twitter.com/FTkOkmc8f0— Naomi Canton (@naomi2009) March 2, 2023

Since uploaded, tha image has garnered over 30K views. “That’s such a nice thing to do, and it helps restore my faith that there are good people!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “More than ring came back to u and One thing that gets highly under reported in my view is the honesty among large section of the lower end of Indian society."

One Twitter user wrote, “Random act of kindness… Even when shared makes others happy too."

Here are a few responses:

Woww… Must be a great feeling. https://t.co/gVuUiFniuH— Alpesh Patel (@alpeshtwitting) March 2, 2023

High five to the handyman 👏👏👏👏— Satadru Ghosal (@SatG2021) March 2, 2023

What a beautiful reunion!— Fair&square (@Fairsquare00) March 2, 2023

It is good practice to thank people who help us.— D K (@DesikankD) March 2, 2023

Honesty is not dead— AAA (@azimakhtar) March 2, 2023

What do you think about this kind gesture?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here