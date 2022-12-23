'Look How Cute I Am': Doggo Gets Sweater for Christmas, See Her Priceless Reaction

As Christmas nears, you might be ready to welcome your Santa. The festival is all about enjoying delicious foods, spending quality time with your loved ones, and, of course, receiving special gifts from your secret Santa. A new video shows a family getting ready for Christmas, but what grabs the attention is that they present a cute Christmas-themed sweater to their doggo.

In the video, the dog Harley’s mom presents it with a new Christmas sweater. Harley was befuddled at first by this new gift bestowed upon it. The pet then can be seen playing around in its new sweater. The caption for the post read, “My new Christmas sweater, thanks, mom!”

The video has garnered over 72,000 likes and various reactions. Dog lovers have flooded the comment section praising Harley’s adorable look. One of the users wrote, “She is so stinking cute! Our English creams are 10 and 2, miss the baby stage,” with a red heart emoji while another wrote, “Her puppy eyes always get me. She’s too adorable.”

The video was posted on an Instagram page called Harleyofthebay which is handled by the puppy’s owner. Harley is an English cream retriever and lives in San Jose, California, according to its Instagram bio.

Earlier, in another video, a man dressed as Santa could be seen paragliding with a fuzzy dog over the snow-capped mountains. The man was dressed in his typical red coat with a white fur collar, which he coupled with long trousers. He didn’t forget to put on his Santa hat and white beard to complete his Christmas ensemble. The two paraglided through the valley, surprising hundreds of kids who yelled “Santa! Santa!” from the valley.

The clip was shared on Instagram and the caption read, “Oh oh oh!!! Guess what?! I flew with Santa Claus today! He is getting ready for Christmas! We flew above hundreds of kids yelling “Santa! Santa!” That was pretty cool!”

Do you have a pet too? What are you planning to gift them this Christmas?

