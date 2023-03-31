‘Look How They Shine For You’: NASA Shares Clip Of Northern Lights Seen From ISS

NASA’s latest Instagram video is out of this world, quite literally. In this stunning clip, viewers get to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the northern lights as seen from the International Space Station. The video starts with a mesmerizing display of green hues dancing across the skies of North America. You can’t help but be spellbound by the auroras, which look like brush strokes painted by Mother Nature herself. As the video continues, we get to see the curvature of the Earth where the auroras meet the darkness of space. It’s almost as if you’re floating among the stars, gazing down at our planet’s natural wonder.

But that’s not all either. As the video moves further southeast across North America, we get a glimpse of the bright lights of cities across the midwest United States. It’s amazing to see how the natural beauty of the northern lights contrasts with the man-made lights of our cities. It’s like watching a light show that’s been put on just for us. NASA shared the clip along with lyrics from Coldplay’s song Yellow. “Look how they shine for you,” the caption began. NASA went into detail explaining what the Northern lights are, “Auroras are natural light shows caused by magnetic storms triggered by the Sun’s activity like explosive flares and coronal mass ejections (ejected gas bubbles).”

Social media users were in awe of the mesmerizing view of the auroras. Many thought that this was a treat for the eyes and NASA’s explanation of this marvelous phenomenon was wonderful for gaining some knowledge. “Amazing! Thank you for an incredible visual and informative post,” a user commented.

“NASA quoting my favourite band. That was all I needed today. Thank you,” another user commented.

A comment read, “I wish I visit the pole at least once in my lifetime.”

The aurora borealis is the ultimate representation of nature’s magnificence. While this natural light display is already breathtaking, observing a unique occurrence within it is particularly exceptional. A solar storm in November last year disrupted the Earth’s magnetic field. It created a temporary hole, resulting in an extremely rare pink aurora that lit up the night sky above Norway on November 3. The northern lights tour group, led by Markus Varik from the Greenlander tour company based in Tromso, Norway, had the privilege of witnessing this phenomenon.

According to Markus, the pink auroras lasted for roughly two minutes, starting at around 6 p.m. local time, as per Live Science. “These were the strongest pink auroras I have seen in more than a decade of leading tours. It was a humbling experience," Markus stated. Markus also mentioned that these were the most intense pink auroras he had ever seen, and the pink color was noticeable to the naked eye. His entire group was amazed by the vibrant display of lights, and it came as a surprise, given that Markus has been guiding aurora tours for over a decade, leading more than a thousand tours, as per Spaceweather.com.

