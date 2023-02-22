Small booksellers are not in the best of straits and a Twitter user’s experience drives the point home, though in quite a wholesome way. Kashish, the person in question, placed an order for a book on Amazon but received a random book called ‘Looking For Laddoo’ instead. Such mix-ups are known to happen from time to time, but what made Twitter go a little weepy was the apology letter from the sellers that accompanied the book.

In endearingly broken English, the sellers informed Kashish that the book he had ordered was in stock but in damaged condition. They would deliver the correct order and he could return ‘Looking For Laddoo’. They just had one request repeated several times in the letter: “Don’t give negative feedback sir".

Twitter users joined in on the request. Moreover, Aparna Karthikeyan, the author of ‘Looking For Laddoo’ chimed in too. “Ah, I have just discovered I’m what you get when what you want is not available or is damaged! Sorry this happened, @kashflyy. I don’t know if Looking for Laddoo is your type (it is about dogs & Chennai, my first loves) Hope you get the right book soon ," she wrote.

Ah, I have just discovered I'm what you get when what you want is not available or is damaged! Sorry this happened, @kashflyy.I don't know if Looking for Laddoo is your type (it is about dogs & Chennai, my first loves) Hope you get the right book soon CC @vishakasarah https://t.co/uNif5K9zFw— Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) February 21, 2023

I ordered a certain book from Amazon but they sent me this random book called looking for laddoo along with this letter like bhai what is going on pic.twitter.com/90D19KIl9k— Kashish (@kashflyy) February 21, 2023

I know you wanted a particular book but this is just way too sweet an apology Please don’t leave a negative feedback and give them a chance to give you the book you ordered https://t.co/rWTek3zi1n— Devpriyo Pal MD | Radiologist (@drdevrad) February 22, 2023

Please tell me they found Laddoo and also pls tell me you didn’t leave a negative feedback. https://t.co/TYcduHyAP6— Sukanya Sharma (@letsdiscoh) February 22, 2023

This made me feel so sad https://t.co/CiInOIox2H— Nikhil (@nik_on_tripp) February 21, 2023

As they say, “I’m not crying, you’re crying."

