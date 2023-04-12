Lost Chapter Of The Bible Discovered After 1000 Years, Thanks To UV Light

An Austrian scientist, Grigory Kessel, has recently uncovered a “hidden chapter" of the Bible that is believed to be 1,750 years old. This exciting discovery was made by using cutting-edge ultraviolet photography to analyze the Syriac translation of Matthew chapters 11 and 12, which were buried beneath three layers of text in an ancient manuscript. The study was published last month in the prestigious journal New Testament Studies. Kessel, a medievalist from the Austrian Academy of Sciences, is the man behind this remarkable discovery. In 1977, Bruce Metzger noted that there were only two copies of the Gospels in the Old Syriac version, but recent findings have challenged that idea. In 2016, the multi-spectral images produced by the Sinai Palimpsests Project revealed six folios from a Gospel manuscript, and another seventeen and a half folios from the same manuscript were identified in 2019. It is said that the Gospel manuscript is from the sixth century.

A new discovery has been made regarding an ancient manuscript called Vat. iber. 4. The manuscript contains hidden text written underneath the visible text, which has now been analyzed. It has been revealed that pages 1 and 5 of this manuscript contain a section from the Gospel of Matthew, specifically Matthew 11.30-12.26, written in an old Syriac version. The manuscript is actually a fragment of a larger text that was originally part of a Georgian manuscript kept at a monastery in Sinai. It seems that the rest of the manuscript at the monastery does not contain any other leaves from the same Gospel manuscript as the fragment preserved in Vat. iber. 4.

In its original form, the Gospel manuscript that contained the Vatican fragment must have measured about 30 × 23 cm, making it significantly larger than both the Sinaiticus and the fragmentary Gospel manuscript. This suggests that the original Gospel manuscript must have occupied some 160 folios or sixteen quires.

Although the size of the Vatican fragment represents only 0.6 percent of the complete text of the Four Gospels, this discovery is significant as it challenges the previously held belief that only two copies of the Old Syriac version existed. With the identification of this third manuscript, the possibilities of new discoveries and insights into the history of the Gospels are endless.

This is an especially exciting discovery because it suggests that the text of the Curetonianus may have been more widely accepted and authoritative than previously thought. However, further research is needed to confirm this.

