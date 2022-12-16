Love Bombing to Breadcrumbing, 2022 Was the Year of Pop Psych Terms. Here's What They Mean

2022 has been the year that terms of psychology became truly mainstream. ‘Gaslighting’ became Merriam-Webster’s word of the year and Oxford’s word of the year was ‘goblin mode’. These were terms that many of us heard for the first time thanks to Twitter, Instagram Reels or TikTok. Mental health advice has turned into content fodder on these platforms with an immense capacity to misguide. For instance, as per an AFP report, PlushCare, a platform specialized in booking appointments for doctors and therapists, found that 83.7% of the advice about mental health on TikTok in their sample was misleading.

While more than half (54%) of the tips had accurate information, just under a third (31%) were full of inaccurate information. What’s worse, 14% of the content contained potentially damaging information, and only 9% of the creators of the videos analysed had a relevant qualification to help people in trouble.

Read the detailed AFP report here.

Despite this, you’ve got to admit: tweets and TikToks might might have introduced us to many concepts that we vaguely understood to be happening, but never had the terms for. A nuanced understanding of these terms is crucial, because social media platforms have made it so that natural human emotions and reactions are often problematised due to people’s skewed definitions of these words.

Here are some of the words popularised by the Internet this year.

1. Gaslighting

Gaslighting is when they repeatedly trigger your nervous system and mental health, then blame you for how you react, yet never accept accountability, or discuss their disrespect.— (@_Pammy_DS_) December 13, 2022

Merriam-Webster, in a statement on their website, defined the term as “psychological manipulation of a person usually over an extended period of time that causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories."

2. Goblin Mode

Goblin mode has made it to China. In this screenshot it’s both being translated phonetically and rendered as “摆烂模式”, which basically means “fuck it mode”. I love this pic.twitter.com/8VgJ9fuIdi— Honey (@benegotherit) December 8, 2022

As per Oxford’s definition, goblin mode is ‘a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.’ The word was selected by public vote after it went viral in February.

3. Trauma Dumping

You did not trauma dump. There are a lot of people here who need to learn what that actually is. pic.twitter.com/tOs6C3lCtq— CrabbyAshley (@CrabbyAshley) December 14, 2022

Trauma dumping is the act of oversharing one’s strong and difficult emotions and trauma with others at inopportune moments, as per a psychologist quoted by Cleveland Clinic’s website. It adversely affects the person with whom said traumatic experiences have been shared. It is understood to be prolonged venting that is usually done without the listener’s permission.

4. Love Bombing

Omg don't fall for it. This is "love-bombing" when they reel you inThe narcissist will lure you in by doing & saying all the things you want to hear, while getting everyone they know to encourage the relationship It's strategic, manipulation. It's narcissist 101 Stay strong — Lana Horowitz (@HorowitzLana) December 10, 2022

Love bombing is a manipulation technique involving bombarding a person with gestures of love in order to achieve a goal. “It’s often used to win over your trust and affection so that they can meet a goal of theirs," Shirin Peykar, a licensed marriage and family therapist, told Healthline.

5. Breadcrumbing

reflecting on my new years resolution to fall in love with myself.I still have a lot of work to do, but I have made a lot of progress. I cut a person out of my life who had been breadcrumbing me and paperclipping me for over a year — monstergirlypop (@lovefromjudith) December 8, 2022

Breadcrumbing is the act of providing one with just enough packets of interest to keep their interest going, to encourage someone to believe that there is a possibility for a romantic relationship when it isn’t so.

Apart from these, words such as ghosting, paperclipping, and other terms have been widely used this year. Many of the dating terms seem to have become more popular since the onset of the pandemic which, for a prolonged period, moved romantic relationships entirely onto online platforms.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here