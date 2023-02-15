Couples meeting through online dating apps or matrimonial sites is too common. But not many would’ve heard about a love story that started on a language-learning platform! Well, this is what happened with Amanda and Rob who found the love of their lives through ‘Duolingo’, an American educational technology company that produces learning apps and provides language certification.

It all began when Amanda, from the Philippines, started using Duolingo in 2013 to learn Italian, German, French, and Mandarin. While she started learning Mandarin for a guy, she came across a learner who kept congratulating her on her Duolingo streak and that was none other than Rob! After checking his profile on Facebook, she sent a message to Rob and thanked him for his appreciative comments. Much to her surprise, Rob responded to her text and soon the duo started exchanging messages on social media. And that is how they started feeling for each other and got into a romantic relationship, keeping their love ‘from’ language alive even during the COVID-19 pandemic phase.

“We’ve come quite a way, from calls to video chats to care packages sent halfway across the globe to virtual family introductions. And where our relationship is now will only continue to expand,” said Rob as quoted by Duolingo. It was in the summer of 2022 that Amanda and Rob got to meet each other in person which inspired them to spend their lives together. Hence, they got married in January, putting across “Duolingo-inspired multilingual greetings" for not just the wedding guests but all those who were looking for a perfect Valentine Day tale!

Check out Amanda and Rob’s love story, from “How it started" to “How it’s going"

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/l9q67gScxm— Duolingo (@duolingo) February 14, 2023

Truly, it’s the unexpected relationships that prove to be the best, in the end!

