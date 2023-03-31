'Love Language'? Duolingo Announces Dating Show Like 'Love Island' But There's a Cheeky Catch

If you’re a fan of reality shows that explore romantic connections while featuring various challenges, you may be familiar with the popular Indian show ‘Splitsvilla’. But now, there’s a new contender in the market: ‘Love Language’. This unique show, recently announced by Duolingo, promises to deliver unexpected twists and turns that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. And there’s even a bombshell waiting for you at the end of this article, so keep reading to discover what makes ‘Love Language’ ‘stand out’ from the crowd.

Duolingo recently shared the official trailer of a new Peacock original on their YouTube channel. The show features several singles moving into a shared house to find their true love. While it may seem similar to ‘Love Island’, where a group of single ‘Islanders’ spend the summer together exploring romance, dating, and relationships, there’s a major twist! None of the participants in Duolingo’s show speak the same language. As they stated, “Couples must complete challenges and ultimately speak each other’s love language for a chance to win the grand prize." However, there’s a catch - if participants fail to complete their daily language lessons or find a match by the end of an episode, they risk being eliminated by the show’s iconic host and merciless judge, the Duolingo Owl.

The news quickly spread across the internet, and many people expressed their excitement for the upcoming show. One user exclaimed, “Duolingo making a dating show was not on my 2023 bingo card." Another user chimed in, saying, “This is beautiful!!"

While there has been a lot of buzz and discussion around the upcoming ‘Love Language’ show trailer, there’s something important to keep in mind - April Fools’ Day! Did you catch on?

That’s right, it’s all just a JOKE!

Precisely, Duolingo’s announcement of their new dating show was all a prank, as confirmed by a statement on the Peacock streaming app that reads, “In case you haven’t caught on by now, this reality show is, in fact, a joke and not real." However, it’s worth noting that their marketing tactic was incredibly effective and had everyone fooled! Users on the internet praised the language app’s innovative approach to April Fools’ Day marketing. One user commented, “Duolingo Marketing team deserves a raise!!" while another was impressed by the scale of the prank, saying, “Has this been done before at a scale like this?".

Indeed, the language-learning app’s marketing tactic was certainly a ‘stand out’!

