If you were also awaiting a performance by Norwegian dance group, Quick Style, to Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu, we have the perfect post for you. The popular dance crew, who has garnered a huge fan base in India with their on-point performances to Hindi music, tried Naatu Naatu hook step. To make it a bit special, they added a little twist to their gig. The much-celebrated dance group is currently on a tour in India. And, after collaborating with Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon, Quick Style impressed their desi fans with a performance to the hit track from SS Rajamouli’s RRR. In the caption of their post, the group also congratulated the leading actors of RRR – Ram Charan and Jr NTR – on their historic victory at the 95th Academy Awards.

The official Instagram page of the Norwegian dance group shared the video on Wednesday. The caption read: “The famous Naatu Naatu steps with a little Quickstyle remix. Congratulations on winning the Oscars, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.” The video opens with a group member lip-syncing the starting lines of the hit track, while the rest of the members can be seen standing in two lines behind him. The moment the main lines of MM Keeravaani’s song begin, all the members, decked in formal suits, start performing the hook step in sync.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

One of the Quick Style members Nasir Sirikhan took to the comments section and wrote, “Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are champions for this one.” Another user wrote, “You guys leave no stone unturned to win Indians’ hearts.” A third user commented, “Oscar committee thinking why they didn’t call you guys to perform!” So far, the video has been played more than four million times and garnered over seven lakh likes.

Earlier, Quick Style members took the internet by storm, as they dropped videos of themselves collaborating with Virat Kohli, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. Shaking legs with the ‘OGs’, Quick Style made the internet nostalgic, as they performed to the evergreen tracks like Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Just two days back, the Quick Style gave a thunderous performance at Mumbai’s Phoenix Market. They were successful in setting the stage on fire, as they grooved to the trending track Tere Liye from Vivek Oberoi’s 2010 movie Prince. While sharing the video, the dance group wrote in the caption, “Never thought the day would come where thousands will come just to meet us and watch us perform. Thanks to everyone who came to Phoenix Market for hosting this in just a few days.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Till now, video has been played around four million times.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here