Lucky Kolkata Woman Lives The Dreams Of Many, Watches KKR Game With Shah Rukh Khan

Being up close and personal with Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, is a dream for many fans. Unfortunately, not everyone is as fortunate as this Kolkata woman. Aradhana Chatterjee had the best moment of her life when she did not only see SRK up close, but also enjoyed an IPL match from the VIP box beside the king himself. In a bid to attract her followers, the content creator took to Instagram and offered them a sneak peek into the Eden Gardens’ VIP section. Aradhana had the privilege of attending the face-off between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 6, which turned out to be a memorable experience for her.

As Aradhana Chatterjee was giving a virtual tour of the VIP box and balcony, the second half of the video captured the charming presence of Shah Rukh Khan, who appeared to be in a joyous mood, waving to his loyal fans in the stadium. As usual, the King of Bollywood looked effortlessly cool, sporting a sleek black hoodie and stylish sunglasses.

Chatterjee captioned her video with the exciting words, “Match day at Eden Gardens!" while the overlay text in her reel added to the thrill that reads, “POV: Watching a match beside SRK in Eden Gardens.”

Since its posting on April 8, the video has garnered over 78,000 views, and fans have been leaving their thoughts in the comments. One fan hilariously remarked, “I doubt you saw the match, cause it’s just SRK," while another felt jealous and wrote “Lucky enough to have this so so thrilling experience watching IPL from same gallery," And a third fan could hardly believe their eyes, “You don’t know how lucky you are."

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, defeating them by a margin of 81 runs. While Shardul Thakur impressed everyone with his batting skills, but it was Rinku Singh who put on a solid show. To celebrate the win, Shah Rukh Khan joined the team for the post-match festivities.

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has been keeping busy with his upcoming projects. After delivering a blockbuster hit with Pathaan, he is now gearing up for Atlee’s Jawan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Tiger Vs Pathaan. In addition, he will be making a special cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film, Tiger 3.

