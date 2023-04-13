Lucky Man Flies Solo On Jet For Just Rs 13000

A UK man’s dream of flying in a private jet became a reality when ended up being the lone passenger on a regular flight from Portugal to Northern Ireland. And all that plane space for just $162 (Rs 13200 roughly). Paul Wilkinson, 65, was heading to meet his family and was surprised to find no other passengers upon boarding. When Paul initially arrived at the airport, he believed that his flight had either been cancelled or delayed, reported Ladbible. However, after inquiring with airport staff, he discovered that he was the sole passenger on the Jet2 flight.

Paul Wilkinson mentioned that the experience was similar to being on a private jet. He also shared that he was informed that a private jet costs around £28,000 (Rs 28 Lakh), and that it was unlikely to happen again.

The stewards waiting to take check his passports addressed the man a VIP for the day because he was the lone passenger. Initially, he thought they were joking and wondered if he was too early or too late for the flight. He even assumed that the flight might have been cancelled.

Recalling the experience, Paul Wilkinson explained that the service he received was exceptional. He was given an exclusive safety demonstration, captured pictures and had a friendly conversation with the captain. He described the whole experience as surreal and even took a walk around the plane.

The man even had a hassle-free experience at passport control and received his baggage on time after the 3-hour flight.

Paul mentioned that at the passport control, the officials were surprised to see him as the only passenger coming off the plane. He added that three officials checked his passport, one verified it and another stamped it and they all did it in good spirit.

The airline also commented on the unique case and said that they were ‘delighted’ to host Paul Wilkinson “We are delighted that Mr Wilkinson was able to experience our award-winning customer service in true VIP style,” a spokesperson for Jet2 was quoted as saying.

