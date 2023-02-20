Sometimes we all wish to get away from the hustle-bustle of the city and settle in some peaceful place in some remote corner of the world. Not too long ago, a news went viral that there is a house in the south of Iceland, and it is referred to as the ‘world’s loneliest house’. It has been abandoned for more than 100 years. And while the place is peaceful, people think it’s a nightmare to stay there.

According to a Daily Star, the house was once a safe place owned by a businessman, but for years no one has lived there. This small house is located on an island in the south of Iceland. The place around it is also very beautiful. There is nothing else present here except the beautiful sea, green grass, and some animals.

The place where this house is located is named Elliðaey. Many lived in this place between the 18th and 19th centuries. In 1930, people started migrating from here. They started going to the other side in search of a better life. Gradually, everyone left and nothing is left on the island, except this one house, which still exists.

Since no one ever came or thought to settle at this place, the house could never be inhabited even though it was in good condition with all basic amenities, including cooking utensils, furniture, a place to light a fire, and all other modern fittings. The surprising thing is that even then no one comes here to live permanently.

It is said that this house was built by a billionaire once upon a time. There is another rumour that this place was gifted by the government of Iceland to the famous singer Bjork. Occasionally, tour companies bring people here for a trip because of the environment, which is so pleasant and peaceful away from the chaos of city life.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here