Mac And Trees: Viral Photos Reveal 200kg Of Macaroni Abandoned In New Jersey Forest

Residents of Old Bridge Township in New Jersey were left baffled when piles of macaroni and spaghetti were found dumped near a local creek. Nina Jochnowitz, a concerned citizen, shared photos of the heaps of food on Facebook, hoping to raise awareness of the improper disposal practices in the area. As expected, the post went viral, with users on various social media platforms sharing the images of the pasta dump. The incident even made its way to Twitter, where a user shared aerial shots of the mess and expressed their disbelief at the unusual discovery. It looks exactly what it sounds like. Amidst the tall green trees stood a pile of macaroni spilled over. “Someone very mysteriously dumped 3-400 pounds of pasta in the woods in old bridge, NJ… I need to know everything," they wrote.

In a follow-up tweet the user also shared, “I can hear my dad on Facetime with his friends right now telling them about this and he said ‘and get this…..the next day every pile had a meatball on it’ followed by a choir of hysterical 60+-year-old Italian American man laughter," the user added.

The viral post quickly caught the attention of locals, who were left wondering who could have dumped such a large amount of pasta in their neighbourhood. The mysterious pasta dump has left many scratching their heads. While some called it a high crime among Italians, others were hoping to get their hands on some. A few helpful users tried to come up with theories on how this could have happened. A Twitter user wrote, “I’m pretty sure this is considered to be a high crime among Italians. Pasta crimes are up there with pizza crimes.”

“Is any of it salvageable/could you grab some for me,” a comment read.

An account tweeted, “Happened in Veterans Park. Pretty strange. Not a lot of Italian restaurants around that area. My guess would be the Moose Lodge did it. Oftentimes they have events.”

Meanwhile, a pilot program in a US city is exploring an innovative approach to dealing with household food waste. This initiative involves using a smart garbage can that transforms the waste into grounds for chicken feed. Farmed chickens have a diverse diet, which allows for the addition of fruit and vegetable peelings and other food scraps to their diet. However, these scraps must be processed into a dehydrated powder to make them a nutritious food source for the birds.

A start-up called Mill has designed a garbage can that automatically dries all kitchen scraps without any user input, and the process is no noisier than a dishwasher. The can is designed to prevent the release of unpleasant odours, and households can add leftovers for many days before emptying the dry remnants into a prepaid box to return to Mill, which then turns them into a chicken feed ingredient.

