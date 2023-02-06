Why is Twitter so obsessed with Indian moms, we’d never know! Maybe because of the typical way in which they behave that makes every Indian child relate to others. Taking to the social media platform, many users come up with funny remarks on mothers’ everyday things that are just another proof of her undying Desiness. After discussing brown mothers’ never-satisfied attitude, now a tweet about Desi moms saving contact numbers using special ‘contexts’ proves that all are the same!

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user (@prenkuchan) posted several screenshots to show how her mother saves contacts giving different references to each one of them. From Macchar Marne Wala, Brijmohan Naale Ka Contractor, Deepak Line Man Chota Bhim to Anil Kumar Leakage Thik Karwanewala, the hilarious titles given to various servicemen were too funny to be missed! “This is how my mother saves contacts," read the caption alongside the screenshots shared on Twitter.

This is how my mother saves contacts 😂 pic.twitter.com/yuxEBRwSC8— prenkuchan 🎨 (@prenkuchan) February 5, 2023

To aur kaise karte hain?— Anurag (@LekhakAnurag) February 5, 2023

I want to know why she added Chota bhim with Deepak lol— Vikas Pandey (Sankrityayan) (@MODIfiedVikas) February 5, 2023

Very very organised . Hats off to your mom— Sumit (@sumitsaurabh) February 5, 2023

That’s how I receive contacts on WhatsApp 🙂— @ (@sarcasticSoda) February 5, 2023

This is the correct way of saving names which do not ring Bell at the first glance. I do the same.— Self (@r_m1_1) February 5, 2023

Netizens soon started reacting to the post which tickled their funny bones as one of them said, “Very very organised . Hats off to your mom”. Another user quipped, “Appreciate her, logical contact creations. That’s how I also save contact” while the third one commented, “Deepak line man chota bhim …takes the cake!!”. Meanwhile, most of them revealed how they practice the same as it saves time and makes it easy to find them in the big contact list. Haven’t you done it yet?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here