Madhuri Dixit has given Bollywood many powerhouse performances and this scene from her film ‘Lajja’ is proof. Bollywood has long had a problem of relegating women’s performances to the romantic realm, where she exists not as her own person but as the muse for the hero. Patriarchal norms in culture dictate that women should always appear mild-mannered, sweet and ‘palatable’ to the male gaze.

Women’s rage in film, therefore, is not as widely portrayed even now, though there are some significant and iconic examples to celebrate. Some time ago, there was a Twitter thread that asked people to share acting performances by men that did not involve any yelling. For men, expected to show ‘manliness’ on steroids, these examples were a breath of fresh air.

For similar reasons, a Twitter thread is now doing the rounds, where people have been sharing acting performances from women where they do yell. Madhuri’s scene from ‘Lajja’ emerged among the many iconic scenes being shared.

“Madhuri Dixit in Lajja (2001). One of her most brilliant performances that is still painfully relevant today," a Twitter user wrote. The scene also features Manisha Koirala. In it, Madhuri’s character delivers a searing critique of the patriarchy and marriage as an institution with its oppressive rituals for women.

madhuri dixit in lajja (2001). one of her most brilliant performances that is still painfully relevant today. pic.twitter.com/gFM2kBuWFn https://t.co/uJy3jV0NTW— ًًً (@madhubelIa) January 26, 2023

It's wierd how one extraordinary talent (dancing) can sometimes eclipse your other skills (acting)Madhuri Dixit is so much beyond just Dhak dhak, Aaja nachle and choli ke peeche (as iconic as they are) Truly deserves the tag of 'bollywood's last female megastar' https://t.co/vbKWmGfdZF — Machardani (@machardanii) January 28, 2023

I hate that her INSANE institution of talent and skill is diluted down to just (as iconic as they are) a “dhak dhak” and an ‘ek do teen’. Madhuri has never been given enough due for her acting, the way she has for her dance and that’s actually a shame to Bollywood. https://t.co/xg0FucHNM8— Laylaaa (@laylaa_rrrr) January 28, 2023

This film is still ahead of its times for India and the diaspora. https://t.co/kvvphOWvyC— salma the kid khan (@salma_khan) January 27, 2023

She was a revolutionary in that film. One of the most courageous performances. https://t.co/u2cXCvo6QP— #CancelRent #FreePalestine 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@DarakshanRaja) January 27, 2023

This is only one of the many performances that prove Madhuri’s talent is a lot more far-reaching than just her stellar dancing.

