You might be aware of the iconic water tank scene from Sholay where Dharmendra’s character asked Mausi ji to agree to his proposal of marriage with Dhanno (Hema Malini’s Character). We all laughed at the scene, but who knew that someone would do something similar one day? A man from Madhya Pradesh seems to be impressed by the scene from the film as he climbed a water tank to convince his wife to return home with him after they fought.

The man from Guna district threatened to die by jumping off a water tank after his wife refused to go back to her in-law’s house on Wednesday.

According to the Free Press Journal, the bizarre incident was reported from the Haddi Meel area of Guna where Abhishek Rai, a 26-year-old man, a resident of Puranpura, Vidisha pulled the stunt to bring his wife Krishna Parihar back home after a fight. The couple reportedly had a huge fight two days ago after which Krishna left and came back to her parent’s home.

When Abhishek visited Guna to convince his wife, she refused to return home with him. This prompted the man to climb up the water tank in the area and blackmail his wife to return with him or else he would jump from the tank.

After hearing about the stunt, Krishna rushed to the spot and requested her husband to come down but Abhishek was adamant about his decision. Even the Police arrived there and tried to convince him but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Abhishek finally agreed to climb down the water tank after his wife assured him that she would comply with whatever condition he said and would return to her in-laws. After the situation was sorted, the police brought him down with the help of ropes as a precautionary measure, in case the man pulled another stunt midway.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here