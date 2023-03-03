The internet is full of bizarre food recipes that often leave foodies cringing. From street vendors making ice-cream Panipuri to TikTokers using Lay’s to create mashed potatoes, videos of these strange food combinations and unconventional cooking methods frequently appear online, drawing dislike from viewers. The latest addition to this list is the Maggi Pizza recipe, which has recently surfaced on the internet, much to the dismay of Desi food enthusiasts who are expressing their displeasure.

A home cook shared the weird recipe video on Instagram, in which she deep-fried Maggi noodles and made a paste from semolina, curd, coriander, and salt. After mixing in the fried Maggi, she added baking soda, poured the mixture into a pan, and covered it for two minutes. She then spreads a mixture of pizza sauce, mayonnaise, and Maggi tastemaker on top of the cooked Maggi, along with some vegetables and cheese, before cooking it further to create a ‘Maggi Pizza’. However, this unusual dish failed to impress foodies, who were not tempted to take a bite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raksha ki Rasoi (@rakshakirasoi)

Several social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with this Maggi Pizza recipe, with one user commenting, “Dislike button is here bro," while another asked, “Do you only waste food by making this or do you eat it too? It’s better not to try all this." Many were unimpressed with the dish, leading to some irritated responses from Indian netizens. “There should also be an option for dislike," one aggrieved user commented. Since being shared, the video has received over 7.9 million views and 189K likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Previously, another bizarre video that surfaced online had a man preparing a dish called “Bahubali Pizza Vadapav", which consisted of buns or Pav topped with mayonnaise, red sauce, Vada, cheese, and vegetables, baked in an oven to create a fusion dish. However, this dish received negative feedback from Indian food enthusiasts who found the combination unappealing and unappetising.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here