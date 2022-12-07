Magnificent Image of Japanese Beach Where Snow, Sand And Sea Meet Goes Viral

Social media has become a hub of stunning images and videos. Often, you see pictures emerging that completely surprise the viewers with their beauty and magnificence. One such image which has recently emerged is from a beach at Japan. However, one thing special about this beach is that one can see snow, sand, and sea meet each other at the very same place. As per a Reddit user, the image has been taken on the western coast of Japan in the San’in Kaigan GeoPark by photographer Hisa.

The photographer has uploaded the same picture on her official Instagram handle. “A walk along the ocean shoreline," she wrote in the caption. Have a look:

“Arigato for sharing this most beautiful phenomenon with all of us, absolutely breathtakingly beautiful! this is what keeps people dreaming and inspired for adventure!!" commented an Instagram user. The image has managed to gather over 18.3K likes. Another Instagram user wrote, “One of the most incredible and beautiful images I have ever seen."

The same image was uploaded on Reddit where a person mentioned as to how this is every beach when it snows. To this, a person responded, “A lot of beaches rarely snow. Many that do have snow are rocky and not sandy beaches."

Another person responded, “For a good chance of seeing the interface of sandy beach and snow, the hundreds of miles of beach in New York and New Jersey are a good bet."

Meanwhile, earlier, IFS officer Susanta Nanda garnered a lot of attention online for posting a beautiful pictures of seashores in Odisha. The pictures show sandy shores covered with green vines and small pink flowers. Set against calm skies, with the ocean visible at some distance, the photos appeared to have been taken at Golden Beach and Niladri Beach in Puri.

In both the pictures that Nanda posted online, one can see a vast expanse of land covered with short plants. The coverage provided by the green foliage is so extensive that hardly any sand is visible. The plants appear to be in full bloom, with multiple funnel-shaped flowers with bright pink petals. Both pictures feature clear blue skies and clean shorelines.

