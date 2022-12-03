Maharashtra Couple's Stock Market Themed Wedding Card Invites 'Investors' to 'Merger'

The wedding season is here. There are all kinds of fancy and creative wedding dresses, decorations, and cards for those tying the knot to pick from. However, the ingenuity expressed in one stock-market-themed wedding card has caught the attention of the internet. A couple from Maharashtra's Nanded region have printed a wedding invitation filled with share market-related jargon. Everything fits beautifully into the theme, from the names of the ceremonies to the titles of the bride and groom.

Netizens found the invitation rather amusing. At the top of the card, names of prominent investors and traders like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Warren Buffett, and Harshad Lal Mehta are featured. The invitation is titled Invitation of Precious Occasion (IPO), a play on Initial Public Offering. It also refers to invitees as “investors". The name of the bride and groom are listed as Dr Sandesh Medicine Ltd and Dr Divya Anaesthesia Ltd. The marriage itself is being called a “merger".

“Marriage invitation card of a doctor who seems to be a die-hard fan of stock market…read from the 1st line which is in Hindi," the caption of the post says.

“Given the synergies of the merger, the merged entities shall be listed in compliance with the regulatory norms (Hindu tradition)," the card says. Friends and family were called “retail investors" while various ceremonies have been noted as “ringing bell", “interim dividend payout", and “listing ceremony". Non-locals have been referred to as “FII" (foreign institutional investors) and their accommodation is referred to as “Bonus".

Family members of the bride and groom are addressed at the bottom of the invitation as “promoters".

Netizens are thrilled by the invitation and can not stop laughing at it. They have dropped multiple laughing emojis in the comments. While some are appreciative of the creativity, others have poked fun at the level to which the theme has been taken. “Next level of understanding" one user wrote, while another commented, “Allowed only for demat account holder!"

